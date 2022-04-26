ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, IA

2 sisters arrested for leaving mom on floor for 4 days

By KWQC Staff
KWQC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two sisters were charged after police say they left their mother on the floor for at least four days. Beverly Jean Steen, 65, and Barbara Joan Steen, 59, were each charged with dependent adult abuse...

(Davenport, IA) — Two sisters are facing dependent adult abuse charges for leaving their 86-year-old mother lying on the floor. The victim has dementia. KWQC / TV reports she fell onto the living room floor last year and couldn’t get up without help. Investigators say 65-year-old Beverly Jean Steen and 59-year-old Barbara Joan Steen left her there for at least four days before calling for medical attention. While she was on the floor the sisters didn’t give her food, water, or change her diapers. Emergency responders say the elderly woman wasn’t coherent and had pressure ulcers on her face and left side when they arrived.
DAVENPORT, IA
Davenport, IA
Iowa State
Scott County, IA
Scott County, IA
DES MOINES, IA
JOHNSTON, IA

