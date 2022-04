Earlier this month, Novartis announced plans to restructure global operations, which would include thousands of job cuts. BioSpace has confirmed the job cuts with a company spokesperson saying, “We can’t give a precise figure as we are still working on many of the design elements of the new organization. As a broad range, we expect a number in the single-digit thousands of roles across the company would be impacted by these changes. This will be subject to consultation with works councils and subject to the finalization of the full organizational structure.”

