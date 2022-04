“There is no benefit to eating in a narrow window.”. That’s according to Dr. Ethan Weiss, a diet researcher who spoke with The New York Times about a new study published in The New England Journal of Medicine, which concluded that popular “time-restricted diets” have no tangible impact on weight loss. Researchers split 139 obese volunteers into two groups — the people in one group were only allowed to eat between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., while the others were encouraged to eat at any time of the day. Each group observed the same calorie range: 1,200 to 1,500 a day for women, 1,500 to 1,800 a day for men.

DIETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO