What's Going On With Apple Shares?

By Henry Khederian
 2 days ago
Shares of technology and software companies, including Apple Inc AAPL, are trading lower amid overall market weakness. Concerns over future...

FOXBusiness

Stocks slammed as Dow tumbles 809 points, Nasdaq 3.9%

U.S. stocks closed at the lows of the session on Tuesday as technology stocks paced the broad declines with the Nasdaq Composite off 3.9%. Inflation fears, slowing economic growth and a Federal Reserve prepared to raise interest rates creating the perfect storm for investors. Ticker Security Last Change Change %
MarketWatch

These 21 large-cap stocks have now crashed at least 50%

Stocks soured on April 26, with major declines for broad indexes that underlined what a difficult year it has been, so far, for technology stocks. Below is a list of 21 large-cap stocks that have dropped at least 50% from their 52-week highs. The trading action for the indexes took...
CBS News

U.S. stocks take sharp plunge ahead of major tech earnings

Stocks fell in Tuesday afternoon trading as markets remain turbulent amid a busy week of earnings from some of the nation's biggest companies, including Microsoft and Apple. The S&P 500 closed down 2.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 809 points, or 2.4%, to 33,240 and the Nasdaq plunged nearly 4%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq is down 11% so far in April and is on track for its worst calendar month since the financial crisis in 2008. It is also now down about 21% from its record set in November.
#Apple Inc Aapl#Fed#Treasury
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
FOXBusiness

Stocks end mixed as Nasdaq waffles, Boeing shares sink

U.S. stocks rebounded on Wednesday but closed off the best levels of the session following the. selloff that sent the Nasdaq Composite to levels not seen since December 2020 - the benchmark ended little changed. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 33301.93 +61.75 +0.19%. SP500 S&P...
TheStreet

Stocks Slump on China Covid, Rate Worries, Twitter May Talk to Musk, Tesla, AT&T and Week Ahead In Focus - 5 Things To Know

Here are five things you must know for Monday, April 25:. 1. -- Stock Futures Slump On China Covid Worries, Fed Rate Bets. U.S. equity futures slumped lower Monday, while the dollar soared and oil prices retreated sharply, as investors pulled back from risk markets amid a renewal of Covid restrictions in China and concerns over the impact on consumer demand from the Federal Reserve's hawkish inflation stance.
MarketWatch

Apple, Amazon, Microsoft headline busy earnings week ahead

Tech giants including Apple AAPL, Amazon AMZN and Microsoft MSFT are among the companies headlining a busy earnings week that comes as investors weigh concerns over rising interest rates, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and surging costs. Overall, about a third of the S&P 500 and nearly half of the...
Benzinga

Prominent Apple Analyst Says Worst Yet To Come For Tech Stocks

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the worst is yet to come for tech stocks. What Happened: The Taiwan-based Apple watcher had earlier tweeted that “no one cares about big tech earnings anymore.”. In a later tweet, he said, “I think the worst for tech stocks may...
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Its soaring vehicle deliveries over the last two years have led to juicy profit margins. The company grew its earnings per share by 633% in Q1 2022 compared to Q1 2021. Tesla's operational diversity makes it a great buy for the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
FOXBusiness

2 ETFs that are all you need for retirement

In 1994, financial planner William Bengen laid out a compelling case for a very simple retirement withdrawal strategy that is now commonly known as the 4% rule. His work showed how an investment strategy diversified across common stocks and intermediate-term Treasury bonds could help a retiree navigate a 30-year retirement with very little chance of running out of money.
The Apple Maven

Apple Pre-Earnings: The Mac Should Be A Winner

We are starting to paint a picture for Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report investors ahead of the Cupertino company’s earnings day, on April 28. The Apple Maven looked at analysts expectations first, and then we argued that the iPhone will likely be a bullish story this earnings season.
MarketRealist

Don’t Panic if Your 401(k) Is Losing Money in 2022

People use 401(k) plans to save money for retirement. So, when they see the balance shrinking, they panic. Why is your 401(k) losing money?. 401(k)s, introduced into U.S. tax code in 1978, are employer-sponsored defined-contribution plan. The plans encourage you to save more by offering tax incentives. In a traditional 401(k), contributions are deducted from your paycheck before taxes are paid on that income, making them tax-free.
TheStreet

Cash is No Longer Trash; See the Banks With High Rates

Cash was trash over the past 13 years, as miniscule interest rates kept investors away from the asset, pushing them largely to stocks. But now that the Federal Reserve has embarked on its program to raise interest rates, investors are starting to feel a little differently about cash. The Fed boosted rates by 25 basis points in March, and many investors expect to see hikes of at least 50 basis points in both May and June.
MarketWatch

‘It will take time for surging mortgage rates to rebalance the market’: Home prices continue to skyrocket, but buyers could see relief soon

The numbers: The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city price index posted a 20.2% year-over-year gain in February, up markedly from 18.9% the previous month. On a monthly basis, the index increased 2.4% between January and February. Meanwhile, the Case-Shiller national home price index increased 19.8% between February 2021 and February 2022....
