ISP recovers stolen ambulance, suspect arrested

 2 days ago

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A man was arrested after police recovered a stolen ambulance on Monday.

At around 6:30 p.m., ISP District 5 assisted Chicago Police with the recovery of a stolen Chicago Fire Department Ambulance. After that, ISP Troopers arrested 46-year-old Benjamin Harrington.

Harrington is accused of fleeing to elude a peace officer, resisting/obstructing a peace officer and possessing a stolen motor vehicle.

Harrington was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. He was later released to police custody and transported to the Grundy County Jail awaiting transfer to Cook County.

