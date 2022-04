It’s the kind of news that local environmental activists have been waiting to hear. The state Assembly Tuesday passed a bill that will establish a two-year moratorium on new and renewed permits for proof-of-work crypto mining operations housed at fossil fuel-burning power plants. It would also require the DEC to perform an environmental impact assessment in a year’s time on cryptomining operations and how they affect the state’s ability to meet the climate goals mandated in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

