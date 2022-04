Different Curtain Styles Create a Unique Mood in a Space. The curtains you choose will greatly inform the room that they go in, designer Lauren DeBello explains. "Do you want a luxurious, romantic feel? If so, curtains that puddle on the ground may be the right look for you," she comments. "If you want a cleaner look, choose curtains that graze the floor," DeBello advises. "Make sure to consider this when choosing the length of panels."

