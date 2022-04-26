ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KC Current release new ‘Electric’ secondary kit

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Things are getting electric in Kansas City!

The Kansas City Current released their latest edition of secondary kits called the “Electric kit” with an all new design.

The jersey is a base white with accents of “Heartland Red” and teal, and includes a patch commemorating the 10th anniversary of the National Women’s Soccer League.

    courtesy KC Current
    courtesy KC Current
The trademark teal color accents the bottom and top of the kit representing the “world-class players who are carving new paths driven by energy and optimism.”

WATCH: KC Current Alex Loera’s first goal lands on SportsCenter Top 10

The red represents the passion for the city and sport in the Heartland.

The jerseys will be paired with white shorts and trademark teal socks.

“We are building something special here and continuing to raise the bar and set new standards,” defender Kristen Edmonds said. “Our new kit tells a story of where we are headed, from the bold red accents to the teal rising up the sides. I couldn’t be more excited to represent this city, this crest and everything this club stands for.”

The Electric kit is on sale now at the Kansas City Current shop and at home games at Children’s Mercy Park starting May 4 during the NWSL Challenge Cup Semifinal.

Read more Kansas City Current stories on FOX4

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

