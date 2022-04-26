ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Man shoots carjacker who jumped in driver’s seat while he pumped gas at North Side QT, police say

KSAT 12
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO – A man shot a carjacker who tried to steal his car while he was pumping gas at a North Side gas station, police said. San Antonio police said a...

www.ksat.com

Comments / 18

Conejito
2d ago

Great. Stealing a persons car while he’s putting gas, horrific. Justice was served here. Easy come, easy go. Not just in someone else’s car.

Reply
19
Related
WFAA

Man arrested in shooting of 2 people in Deep Ellum, police say

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in the shooting of two people in Deep Ellum on April, police announced Monday. DaMichael Rose faces one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the April 10 shooting. Police initially said Rose faces two counts, but officials later issued a correction.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTSA

San Antonio man shot while sleeping in his East side home

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An East side resident is in the hospital after he was shot during a drive-by. FOX-29 reports the shooting happened at around 4 A.M. Monday in the 500 block of G Street. The victim was asleep when someone started shooting at the home. He...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Carjacker#San Pedro#Violent Crime
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
insideedition.com

After 30 Years, Teen Girl Identified After Her Body Was Dumped Next to Indiana Interstate: "She Was Not Trash"

After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
KTSM

Victims in deadly I-10 head-on crash near Las Cruces identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officials have identified the two drivers killed last week in a head-on, wrong-way crash on I-10 west of Las Cruces In the early morning hours of April 15, the New Mexico State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near milepost 122, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy