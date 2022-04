The Penguins’ path to finishing in third place of the Metropolitan Division was cleared somewhat thanks to the rival Washington Capitals. Thanks in part to forward Josh Bailey’s goal and an assist leading the New York Islanders to a 5-1 home win against the Capitals at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. on Thursday, the Penguins need to simply avoid a regulation loss in their regular season finale, a home contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets at PPG Paints Arena, on Friday in order to secure third place of the division.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO