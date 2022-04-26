Lollapalooza has daily lineup for 2022, single tickets on sale Wednesday

The Lollapalooza music schedule by day has been announced for summer 2022, with Metallica and Lil Baby among the headliners for opening night Thursday, Dua Lipa and Machine Gun Kelly for Friday, and J. Cole, Kygo and others leading Saturday. Closing out the festival weekend July 28-31 in Grant Park are Green Day, Doja Cat and Jane’s Addiction at the top of Sunday’s lineup.

Single-day tickets go on sale Wednesday, starting at $125 for general admission. New this year are 2-day and 3-day general admission ticket bundles, also on sale Wednesday. Four-day passes already are on sale.

The four-day music fest will have more than 170 performances slated for eight stages on Chicago’s lakefront over the last weekend of July; the overall lineup was first announced March 22 . Also part of the mix is food from some 35 chefs and restaurants including vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. Plus Kidzapalooza is back this summer with free admission for children ages 10 and under.

Thursday: Metallica, Lil Baby, Big Sean, Billy Strings, Zhu and Chicago’s own 100 Gecs, as well as Still Woozy, Ashnikko, Black Coffee, Manchester Orchestra, Tove Lo, Caroline Polachek and others.

Friday: Dua Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly, Glass Animals, Don Toliver, Rezz, King Princess, Girl in Red, Liquid Stranger, CloZee, Royal Blood, Cordae, Bob Moses, Chicago’s Jackie Hayes and others.

Saturday: J. Cole, Kygo, Jazmine Sullivan, Idles, Turnstile, Kaskade, Wallows, YG, BLXST, Duke Dumont, Willow, Chelsea Cutler, Coin, Fletcher, Sidepiece, Dashboard Confessional and others.

Sunday: Green Day, Doja Cat, Jane’s Addiction, The Kid Laroi, Charli XCX, Dominic Fike, Denzel Curry, Polo & Pan, Måneskin, Local Natives, The Marías, a hometown-heavy lineup of John Summit, Beach Bunny and Horsegirl , and others.

Lollapalooza is presented by Austin, Texas-based C3 Presents, a division of Live Nation.

Lollapalooza 2022 will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 28 to Sunday, July 31 in Grant Park. The following are on sale 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 27 at lollapalooza.com :

1-Day General Admission including free water stations; lockers with charging capabilities for rent; children 10 and under free with access to Kidzapalooza: $125

1-Day General Admission+ adds shade and seating in two areas near Buckingham Fountain; premium restrooms; full-service bar with preferred pricing on water, sodas, beer, wine and cocktails: from $225

1-Day VIP adds elevated viewing platforms for the north and south main stages; access to the Lolla Lounges North and South; golf cart shuttle transportation between the Lolla Lounges; preferred pricing for locker rentals with mobile charging in Lolla Lounge South; dedicated entrance into the festival; express spa treatments and concierge services: from $500

1-Day Platinum adds climate-controlled Platinum Lounges including cocktails, beer, wine and curated culinary offerings; prime viewing areas for six stages; golf cart shuttle transportation between all Platinum sites and the dedicated entrance; complimentary spa treatments, lockers, concierge services and a Lollapalooza merchandise gift; presale access to Lolla Aftershows: from $2,000

2-Day General Admission Ticket Bundle: $220

3-Day General Admission Ticket Bundle: $330

All 4-day festival tickets are already on sale, priced from $350 (general admission) to $4,200 (Platinum). Layaway plans and hotel packages are also available; email info@lollapalooza.com for Cabanas and Lolla Insider opportunities.

