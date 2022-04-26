ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Did Denzel Washington Roast Trae Young's Hair During Miami Heat Team Meeting?

By Kyle Koster
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qgz73_0fKdCh0O00

Denzel Washington is a man of many talents. One of the most iconic male actors to ever grace the screen and stage. The one man trusted to mediate when Will Smith slaps Chris Rock during the Oscars. And master motivator.

Washington lent his voice to the Miami Heat before Game 4 of their series against the Atlanta Hawks. You can see that he had their rapt attention. A blistering performance on the heels of such a speech suggests he could become a major part of cultural efforts going forward.

The most interesting part, though, came as things were breaking up. It appears Washington and Udonis Haslem, who are approximately the same age, shared a laugh about Trae Young's hair.

Devastating.

Young is still paying penance for embarrassing the Knicks last year. New York fans will not forget what he did to them. Primarily because there are no high points to dull the pain.

Anyway. This gives us an idea. They should set up a service where Washington roasts people for charity. He's one-for-one and shooters shoot. Young of all people can respect that.

Comments / 1

Related
The Big Lead

Kendrick Perkins Calls Ben Simmons 'The Pretty Girl Who Smokes Cigarettes'

The Brooklyn Nets' season is officially over and Ben Simmons did not take the court once. Simmons needed a few months to ramp up after he got traded following months of inactivity but managed to further aggravate his back injury in the process and thus was unable to return to the court in time to help Brooklyn stave off elimination. He now faces another summer of getting blasted by every NBA analyst with screentime.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Big Lead

Stephen A. Smith Wants to Know What the Hell Happened to Ben Simmons' Back

The Brooklyn Nets play the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first night of the NBA's play-in tournament on Tuesday. Ben Simmons will not play and there are conflicting reports about whether or not he will be available to the team should they advance to the traditional NBA Playoffs. After sitting out 10 months, Simmons is dealing with a back injury and Stephen A. Smith wants to know what the hell happened. Smith first questioned the circumstances surrounding Simmons' back injury on Get Up this morning.
CLEVELAND, OH
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Says LeBron James And Kevin Durant Can’t Be Considered The Top Players In The NBA Anymore: “One Got Swept And One Didn’t Even Make The Play-In.”

For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
New York City, NY
City
Miami, FL
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Atlanta, NY
Miami, FL
Basketball
New York City, NY
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Goran Dragic Admits It Was Difficult Playing For The Brooklyn Nets: "Every Day There Was Something Different, Something Difficult."

Goran Dragic joined the Brooklyn Nets after getting bought out by the San Antonio Spurs following his trade from the Toronto Raptors. He was supposed to be another weapon for the Nets off the bench but failed to make an impact on a team that was disjointed for almost the entirety of the season. And now the opportunity seems to have gone, with the Nets getting swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
Person
Gabe Vincent
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Denzel Washington
sneakernews.com

The Jordan 6 Rings Takes On A “White/Sport Blue” Look

Although Air Jordan purists have widely written off the Jordan 6 Rings since the hybrid design debuted, the shoe inspired by the six signature sneakers in which Michael Jordan won his six NBA championships has won over some naysayers with colorways directly taken from some of those aforementioned championship-caliber models.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlanta Hawks
The Big Lead

Roundup: Timberwolves Suffer Epic Collapse; Zendaya Discusses Boyfriend Tom Holland; Devin Booker Out a Few Weeks

Robert Morse, who played Bert Cooper on Mad Men, dies at 90 ... Elon Musk has $46.5 billion in committed financing to buy Twitter ... Six ways the past literally stank ... Jonah Keri's wife speaks out on abuse she endured ... Zendaya discusses relationship with Tom Holland ... Shaeden Sharpe off to the NBA ... Stephen Colbert tested positive for COVID ... Mike Tyson repeatedly punched an airplane passenger in crazy video ... Chet Holmgren officially declared for NBA Draft ... As did Wendell Moore Jr. ... Former Raiders quarterback Daryle Lamonica dies at 80 ... Devin Booker will miss several weeks with hamstring injury ... Obamas reportedly set to leave Spotify ... NHL schedules games in Europe for next fall ... Johnny Depp done as Jack Sparrow ... Jalen Brunson lit up the Jazz again ... Khris Middleton will miss the rest of the first round ...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant On His Friendship With Kyrie Irving: "I Can’t Be Pissed Off. I Can’t End The Friendship Based On Something Like That. Our Friendship Is Based Off Who We Are As Human Beings."

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving went to the Brooklyn Nets together in 2019 and have been among the preseason favorites to win it all the past two seasons since KD returned from his Achilles injury. They had James Harden with them for a while too and looked like nothing would stop them, but injuries and off-field issues ended those dreams and the Nets now find themselves without Harden, having been swept out of the first round by the Boston Celtics.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
The Big Lead

Chris Broussard Dons Paper Bag of Shame After Picking Nets to Win East

The Brooklyn Nets have disappointed just about everybody outside the greater New England area in the first round of the NBA playoffs. The two-headed monster of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant was so intimidating before the postseason began that the Nets were far and away every analyst's favorite upset pick. Some went so far as to say the Nets were the best team in the conference and would be representing the East in the Finals this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy