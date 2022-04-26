ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Taking after Kourtney! Kardashian's future stepdaughter Alabama Barker, 16, models for PrettyLittleThing... five years after the reality star, 42, did it first

By Heidi Parker For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Reality TV siren Kourtney Kardashian smoldered when she modeled cute dresses for the clothing brand PrettyLittleThing in 2017.

And now her future stepdaughter Alabama Barker - whose parents are Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler - has followed in the POOSH founder's footsteps.

On Tuesday it was revealed that the 16-year-old up-and-coming model is the new face of the spring collection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NCKWK_0fKdCeMD00
New: Alabama Barker - whose parents are Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler - has followed in Kourtney Kardashian's footsteps

Look pretty in pink like Alabama wearing PLT

$48

PrettyLittleThing ribbed dress

Now on sale!

Alabama Barker is the latest star to be snapped up by PrettyLittleThing as its new ambassador, and we are already forming a substantial shopping list with pieces from the collection.

It's this sporty pink dress we were instantly drawn to, knitted with a slight stretch, making it ideal when worn come day or night.

Click through to shop Alabama's dress and wear it with heels for maximum impact. Or you can dress it down with chunky sneakers.

Inspired by Alabama's look, we've rounded up alternatives to suit all budgets from Missguided, Jacquemus and more in the carousel.

DailyMail.com may earn commission on sales from these product links

...NOW GET ONE LIKE IT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RyLqz_0fKdCeMD00
Nice look: She is modeling for the clothing brand PrettyLittleThing this month

Alabama was seen sucking on a lollipop with her long blonde hair worn down as she had on the latest looks from the popular brand.

When Kourtney, 42, modeled for the brand she had on sparkly cocktail party dresses as she was seen heading out for the night.

Kourtney became engaged to Travis last year after being friends for almost a decade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EjXW7_0fKdCeMD00
Spring has sprung: On Tuesday it was revealed that the 16-year-old up-and-coming model is the new face of the spring collection
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=465Ntb_0fKdCeMD00
Her turn: When Kourtney, 42, modeled for the brand she had on sparkly cocktail party dresses as she was seen heading out for the night

They plan to tie the knot this year and are also trying for a baby with the help of IVF.

Last week Moakler said it was 'fantastic' that Kardashian and her ex Barker are trying for a baby.

The 47-year-old star - who shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama with her former husband Travis - revealed she is happy for the Blink-182 drummer and his fiancée Kourtney.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OeCsj_0fKdCeMD00
Hi there: Alabama was seen with her long blonde hair worn down as she had on the latest looks from the popular brand
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pKaa6_0fKdCeMD00
So much pink: She had on a pink jacket with large white framed sunglasses

She told Us Weekly: 'All I know is kind of, like, what everyone knows. I think they were trying with IVF and there were some complications.

'I think if that's a desire between the two of them then that's fantastic. I don't have any issues with that. Their personal relationship is really nothing I get involved in.'

Shanna was married to Travis, 46, for four years before their 2008 split, and he is also stepfather to her 23-year-old daughter Atiana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ouacQ_0fKdCeMD00
So much kitsch it's cute: And here the star was seen in a vest and mini skirt on a bed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qOJXt_0fKdCeMD00
Time for some primping: A man brushed her flaxen locks as she wore tinted glasses
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DKgwY_0fKdCeMD00
Green drink time: Here she flashed her white tipped nails as she held a matcha drink

Shanna insisted she has not been watching The Kardashians, which Travis appears in but does not mind if her kids take part.

She said: 'I'm kind of focused over here on just, you know, my work and getting myself in a really good positive place mentally and physically.

'I'm fine with my children doing whatever it is that creatively makes them happy. And if being on that show does that for them then, I mean, it doesn't bother me. All I care about is my children's happiness.

'And it's the one thing that Travis and I agree on and that's putting our children first and so as long as they're happy and they're being treated well by that family, then I'm happy.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NK2d4_0fKdCeMD00
So many kids: Kourtney and Travis seen with Alabama, left, as well as Atiana and Landon, and also in the image is Kourtney's son Reign
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gAgA6_0fKdCeMD00
The power couple: Kardashian and Barker arrive on the red carpet outside the Dolby Theater for the 94th Academy Awards in Los Angeles in March

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Scott Disick Brings New Girlfriend to 'The Kardashians' Premiere

Scott Disick and his new girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, made their red carpet debut on Thursday. The couple held hands on the red carpet at the premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians at Goya Studios in Los Angeles, California. Scott, 38, and Rebecca, 27, have recently been spotted out together, but this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Kendall Jenner Says She 'Always Had a Feeling' Kourtney Kardashian Would End Up with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's family has long been supportive of Travis Barker — but perhaps one member even more so than the rest. On Wednesday, while discussing her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed to PEOPLE that her sisters — namely Kendall Jenner — pushed "for years" to have her take the next step in her friendship with Barker, 46.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Jacquemus
Person
Shanna Moakler
Person
Alabama Barker
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
E! News

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Why She and Travis Barker Couldn’t Legally Marry in Las Vegas

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barkers' Vegas Wedding PICS. During an April 6 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Kardashians—including Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian—and the Jenners—including Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner—discussed their family's biggest news of the week, which happened to be Kourtney and fiancé Travis Barker's Las Vegas wedding.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and Their Kids Pose as a Family Following Las Vegas Wedding Ceremony

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and their children were one, big, color-coordinating family on Thursday night! At Goya Studios in Los Angeles, the happy couple hit the red carpet for the premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians and posed with all three of Travis' kids, 18-year-old Landon Barker, 16-year-old Alabama Barker and 23-year-old Atiana De La Hoya, and Kourtney's youngest son, 7-year-old Reign Disick.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poosh
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Reveals The ‘Hard’ Way She Learned About Tristan Thompson’s Paternity Scandal

In a new interview with USA Today ahead of her family’s latest reality series The Kardashians on Hulu, Khloe Kardashian reflected on how she was “immune” to filming at this point, but perhaps not immune to the heartache she’s been through as of late. When asked about the most difficult moment to film for the show, Khloe admitted it was the morning she received the call from her sister Kim Kardashian about her ex and father to daughter True, 4, Tristan Thompson, and his latest scandal fathering a child with another woman.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Royal fans go wild for unearthed clip of Princess Diana telling 'sulky' Prince William, 4, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place at Highgrove in 1986

Royal enthusiasts have gone wild for an unearthed clip which shows Princess Diana telling a 'sulky' Prince William, then aged four, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place. In the old footage, shared widely on TikTok recently, the late...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

346K+
Followers
33K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy