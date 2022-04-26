Every time Man City have played in a European semi-final

Jurgen Klopp faces yet another decision over how much to rotate his side, particularly the attack, as Liverpool continue their attack on four fronts for the 2021/22 season.With the Carabao Cup already in the bag, the Reds go hunting European glory on Wednesday when they host Villarreal in the Champions League semi-final first leg, with the Spanish side definite underdogs - they’re seventh in La Liga - but knowing they are capable of springing upsets after Unai Emery’s team knocked out Juventus and Bayern Munich.LIVE! Follow coverage of Liverpool’s clash against Villarreal with our blogLiverpool have seen off Inter Milan...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO