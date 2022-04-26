ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Cary Elwes was hospitalized for a rattlesnake bite. What to do if you get a snakebite

By Dr. Michael Daignault, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Snakebite season is upon us as “The Princess Bride” actor Cary Elwes recently discovered while working outside his home in Malibu, California. Elwes suffered an envenomation from a rattlesnake bite to his finger but he was quickly evaluated and treated with antivenom at a local emergency department .

The majority of snakebites are recorded between April and October when both snakes and humans are the most active outdoors and likely to cross each other’s paths. In the ER, I am most concerned with venomous snakebites – from either the coral snake or pit viper family, which the rattlesnake that bit Elwes belongs to.

In the U.S., approximately 7,000 to 8,000 people per year are bitten by venomous snakes . While both coral snakes and pit vipers live in the United States, the vast majority of envenomation bites are from pit vipers such as rattlesnake.

'Recovering well': Cary Elwes shows off swollen finger after rattlesnake bite

Although dying from envenomation is very rare – about five deaths annually – the risk of long-term disability or permanent injury is higher.  Fortunately, that risk can be mitigated by quick action after a bite and by seeking prompt medical attention.

What you need to remember about snakebites

First and foremost, be mindful of your surroundings. Whether you’re hiking the wilderness – or working around your house – remember that we live in their backyard. Keep in mind that snakes will not bite if they are left alone. And they are usually more active early in the morning or late at night.

Depending on where you live in the country, there is a wide range of snake species in your area. If you are bitten, try to remember what the snake looked like or take a picture if it's safe to do so, but do not try to capture it. Where I live in California is home to eight species of rattlesnakes, for example. South Florida is home to 47 species of snakes, but only four of those are venomous.

Going to the ER?: Avoid making these mistakes.

Plus, keep in mind some of the guidelines for managing snakebites out in the wilderness have changed recently.

Here’s what you should do if you are bitten by a snake:

  1. Gently wash area with water (and soap if available). Do not use peroxide, alcohol or antibiotic cream (snakes do not carry bacteria in their mouth).
  2. Reduce movement and apply a pressure dressing to the bitten limb. Any movement will assist venom in entering the blood stream. For example, if the bite is to your ankle, wrap the leg with an elastic or pressure bandage starting at the foot and progress up the leg as high as possible.
  3. Immobilize the affected extremity in a neutral position with s splint. A straight branch or piece of wood or plastic or metal will do. So, for an ankle bite, you want to extend the splint past the ankle distally and past the knee proximally.
  4. If you have a phone, call 911 or your local poison control office. You’ll likely be directed to your nearest ER and given additional instructions.

It’s also worth mentioning what you should NOT do if you get a snakebite:

  • Do not apply ice or heat
  • Do not apply a tourniquet
  • Do not cut or apply suction to the wound
  • You no longer need to elevate the bitten extremity “above your heart.” The key is immobilization.

In the ER, here’s what you can expect:

Close observation for multiple hours: 25% of snakebites are “dry bites,” meaning no venom is released. This is the best-case scenario but likely won't become obvious until after six hours of observation. Your doctor will mark the border of any edema – tissue swelling – and track it every two hours until progression stops. They will also measure and track the limb circumference at several sites above and below the bite.

We've long been told salt is bad for you: Is it really?

Laboratory analysis of blood work. Venom from the crotaline family of snakes, such as rattlesnakes, causes damage to capillaries via metalloproteinases and hyaluronidase. Your doctor will look for evidence of clotting and bleeding disorders in your lab tests. This can also become evident by bruising, called ecchymoses, that can appear in the skin within minutes to hours.

Antivenom . Adults and children are treated with the same initial dose of antivenom, either 4-6 vials of Crofab or 10 vials of the newer Anavip, if they meet the following criteria:

  • Progression of swelling
  • Abnormal lab test results
  • Signs of systemic spread of the venom including change in mental status or unstable vital signs like low blood pressure

An additional 2 vials can be given six, 12, 18 hours after the initial dose if symptoms are not controlled but most patients respond to the initial dose. Any patients who receive antivenom will be admitted to the ICU.

Michael Daignault, MD, is a board-certified ER doctor in Los Angeles. He studied Global Health at Georgetown University and has a Medical Degree from Ben-Gurion University. He completed his residency training in emergency medicine at Lincoln Medical Center in the South Bronx. He is also a former United States Peace Corps Volunteer. Find him on Instagram @dr.daignault

Do you suffer from lower back pain? It may be time to think outside the medicine cabinet

Do you need an 'armpit detox?' Myths about aluminum and deodorant, explained

Many people take melatonin: What you should know before you do

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cary Elwes was hospitalized for a rattlesnake bite. What to do if you get a snakebite

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
State
Florida State
Malibu, CA
Entertainment
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cary Elwes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rattlesnakes#Snakebite#British Royal Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Complex

Video Shows Coyote Attacking Toddler on Huntington Beach

A toddler was hospitalized this week after she was attacked by a coyote in Southern California. According the Orange County Register, the incident occurred at around 9:45 p.m. Thursday near the Huntington Beach Pier. Video shows the child, believed to be between 2 or 3, standing on the beach near two women and another child. Just seconds into the video, the little girl is seen taking a few steps behind one of the women, before the coyote approaches her and attacks. The animal remains on top of the child for about 10 seconds, before it runs away.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

455K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy