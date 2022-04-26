ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blakely, GA

Early County coroner pleads guilty to sexual assault, GBI says

By WCTV Staff
WCTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLAKELY, Georgia. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the Early County coroner has pleaded guilty to two counts of misdemeanor sexual battery and must resign from...

www.wctv.tv

