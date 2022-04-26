5 pets recently exposed to rabies in Richland and Bamberg counties. Here’s what to know

Five pets were recently potentially exposed to rabid animals in Richland and Bamberg counties — a reminder to protect your furry friends through vaccination, the state health department says.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed through testing Friday that a bat found near Wood Fox Drive and Singing Wood Lane in Eglin had rabies. No people were known to have been exposed. However, four cats were potentially exposed and will be quarantined.

The health department also confirmed on Friday that a raccoon in Bamberg County had rabies. No people were known to have been exposed to the raccoon. However, one puppy too young to be vaccinated against rabies was exposed.

Out of an abundance of caution and due to the risk of known exposure to an unvaccinated animal, the owners have chosen to have the puppy euthanized.

According to the South Carolina DHEC, you cannot tell if an animal has rabies by simply looking at it. Exposure is defined as a bite, scratch or contact with saliva or body fluids from an infected animal.

“Rabid bats have been known to transmit the rabies virus,” Terri McCollister, Rabies Program Team Leader, said in a DHEC press release. “People don’t always realize they or a pet have been bitten since bat teeth are tiny and bites are easy to overlook.”

Because of this, you should always assume a person or pet has potentially been bitten when:

• They wake up to find a bat in a room or tent

• A bat is found where children, pets, or persons with impaired mental capacity (intoxicated or mentally disabled) have been left unattended

• They have been in direct contact with a bat

Any bat that could have had contact with people, pets, or livestock should be safely trapped in a sealed container and not touched. Never release a bat that has potentially exposed a person or pet as it will be needed for rabies testing.

If you believe you, your family members or pets have come into contact with a rabid animal, for Richland residents call 803-896-0620. For Bamberg residents, call 803-533-5490.