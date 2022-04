New Seattle Seahawks cornerback Coby Bryant says being named after late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant does not put any added pressure on him as he embarks on his NFL career. "Not really pressure, more of a privilege, honestly," Bryant told reporters after being drafted in the fourth round Saturday. "It just means I have to work twice as hard to live up to that name and set a name for myself as well too and, most importantly, represent him as well as I can."

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 HOURS AGO