Tour de Romandie: Ethan Hayter wins prologue

Balanced, composed and completely in-tune with the rider, the Dogma F is the definition of a thoroughbred race bike. Pinarello’s Dogma has long stood at the forefront of the Italian brand's best road bike range. The lineage of Dogma has been raced by some of the most successful teams, by the best riders to victory at cycling's most prestigious events. The result of these successes and its unapologetic aesthetic has arguably made it one of the most recognisable and iconic road bikes of its time, across seven generations of Dogma.

BICYCLES ・ 2 DAYS AGO