ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

Forum with the Greater Bemidji Joint Planning Board this afternoon

By Larissa Donovan
bemidjinow.com
 2 days ago

Greater Bemidji and the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce are co-hosting a business forum with the Greater Bemidji Area Joint Planning Board this afternoon. The JPB has jurisdiction...

bemidjinow.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJON

There Are Zero Families Living in Minnesota’s Smallest Town

You have to wonder what is the deal with a town of less than 10 people. Is it still a town? And what actually defines a "town" anyway?. I grew up in a very small town. At the time it had less than 1000 people. Now, I believe it is over 1,000- Eden Valley. And honestly, there was nothing to do when I was growing up. You had to drive to whatever neighboring small, but not as small, town was nearby for almost anything. No Target, no large grocery store. There was a grocery store back then, in fact, there were two of them. Now, none. You HAVE to drive somewhere else. No pizza delivery, no delivery of any kind. We had a school, post office, and a few shops around town. The good thing about a small town is that everyone knows you. The bad thing is that everyone knows you. In other words, there are good and bad about everywhere.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

What did Gov. Walz say in his State of the State speech?

Governor Tim Walz delivered his fourth State of the State address on Sunday to a joint convention of the Minnesota Legislature. During his remarks, Walz spoke about Minnesota's core values, reflected on the challenges of the pandemic, and called on lawmakers to find common ground to ensure continued investments into the state's future.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Walz declares peacetime emergency, authorizes Minnesota National Guard to support flood operations in northwestern Minnesota

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has declared a peacetime emergency in northwestern Minnesota, following Saturday's severe spring storms. The emergency authorizes the Minnesota National Guard to provide support for emergency flood operations, including personnel, equipment and resources. "When our neighbors are in trouble, we step up and...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Minnesota House passes plan to refill unemployment trust fund, send checks to frontline workers

In the Duluth News Tribune Dana Ferguson says, “In a surprise move on Monday, April 25, the Minnesota House of Representatives advanced a more than $3.7 billion proposal to replenish the state’s jobless fund and send out checks to front line workers. The plan would repay the federal government for helping the state pay unemployment insurance benefits during the pandemic. It would also replenish the state’s unemployment insurance fund. Roughly one in five workers drew benefits from the fund, according to the Department of Employment and Economic Development, due to COVID-19 and the state’s effort to quell it.”
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bemidji, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Bemidji, MN
KARE 11

Veterans expect action at Minnesota State Capitol

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota veterans groups say they've been patient for years, but now is the time to make themselves heard at the state capitol. The projected $9 billion surplus for the current two-year budget cycle is giving them reason to hope their lobbying efforts will yield real results this time around.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greater Bemidji#Jpb#Q A#Paul Bunyan Broadcasting#Bemidji State University#Twitter
WJON

DNR Looking to Build More Shooting Ranges

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is looking to help build new shooting ranges statewide. Due to shooting sports becoming more popular, the DNR admits it’s becoming more difficult to find time on shooting ranges. As a result, the Minnesota Legislature has allocated $125,000 for a grant program to help fund shooting ranges statewide.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota House Passes Proposal To Create New State Flag

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota House has passed a proposal to create a new state flag and seal. Rep. Mike Freiberg (DFL-Golden Valley), the bill’s sponsor, says it’s time to reimagine a flag that positively reflects the state. The current one, he says, depicts white settlers displacing Native Americans. The proposal is part of a large budget bill that’s subject to end-of-session negotiations. So far, Republicans have voted against the flag change, saying it’s not a top priority. Supporters of changing the flag say that the current one also doesn’t have the hallmarks of good flag design — simple designs with meaningful symbols, few colors and no words. Some are pushing for a new flag with a North Star-theme, a gold-and-white star on a deep blue background. The first Minnesota state flag was adopted in 1893, and it also included the state seal. However, the legislature changed it to the current design with the blue background in 1957, according to the Minnesota Legislative Reference Library.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

MN House Passes Bill for Light Rail, Train to Duluth

ST. PAUL -- Republicans tried to stop the Blue Line light rail extension into Minneapolis's northwest suburbs, and cancel the planned Northern Lights Express passenger train between Duluth and Saint Paul -- but Democrats said "no" as the Minnesota House passed a bill to use part of the state's budget surplus for transportation projects.
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
MinnPost

Minnesota Poverty Report released: Findings show need for immediate policy changes

The Minnesota Community Action Partnership (MinnCAP), in partnership with the Humphrey School of Public Affairs at the University of Minnesota, released a report on poverty in Minnesota. This report sheds light on Minnesota’s poverty disparities. For many Minnesotans, particularly African-American and Native American families, federal benefits programs and income are not enough to cover the costs of their basic needs.
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

"Linked" issues remain a sticking point in Minnesota unemployment fund fix

A fight over "linked" issues lingers as the Minnesota Legislature scrambles to reach a deal to roll back higher taxes for businesses by a weekend filing deadline. What's new: The DFL-controlled House approved a bill Monday night appropriating $2.7 billion to replenish the state's deeply indebted Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund. That's progress: After weeks of gridlock, both chambers now agree on how much to spend on the fix. Yes, but: The House bill also earmarks $1 billion for frontline worker bonuses and includes language ensuring hourly school workers are eligible for unemployment during the summer months. The catch: Republican leaders...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota House passes $3 billion school aid bill

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota House Wednesday moved ahead with a bill that will send more than $1 billion in new state aid to local schools across the state in the next year, and twice that in following two years. The omnibus supplemental school finance and policy bill...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy