Missing St. George man found dead

UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 4/27/22 3:30 p.m.

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A missing man from St. George last seen on April 22 has been found dead.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Tanner Marvel, 28, was located on Tuesday afternoon.

Due to the sensitive nature of the case, no further details will be released at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police search for missing St. George man

TUESDAY 4/26/22 9:52 a.m.

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man?

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Tanner Marvel, 28, from the St. George area.

Authorities say Marvel has been missing since Friday, April 22. Marvel was last seen heading into town to pick up metal materials for his next job.

Marvel drives a white-colored 2010 Ford F-150 truck with a Utah license plate “U18 9AU.”

(Courtesy of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

The man’s aunt, Kalli Marvel, says, “We believe he is in the mountains near Santa Clara or in the St. George area, but there’s so much territory we just don’t know where to look.”

Marvel’s family says the man is an avid outdoorsman and could potentially be located in a remote area among hiking trails or in the backcountry.

If you recognize this man or have additional details on his whereabouts, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (435) 634-5730.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.