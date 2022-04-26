ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerry West Threatens Supreme Court Action For ‘Winning Time’

By Alek Arend
 2 days ago
It appears Jerry West will take legal action against HBO’s “Winning Time.”. West has made it clear he’s not happy with how he’s portrayed in the popular 8-episode series about the rise of the Lakers dynasty. He sent a letter to HBO from his attorney, Louis R. Miller, last...

Primetimer

HBO defends Winning Time after Jerry West condemnation: It's "based on extensive factual research"

One week after the Los Angeles Lakers legend demanded a retraction and apology, HBO released a statement firing back at West. “HBO has a long history of producing compelling content drawn from actual facts and events that are fictionalized in part for dramatic purposes," HBO said in its statement. "Winning Time is not a documentary and has not been presented as such. However, the series and its depictions are based on extensive factual research and reliable sourcing, and HBO stands resolutely behind our talented creators and cast who have brought a dramatization of this epic chapter in basketball history to the screen.”
