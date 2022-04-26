ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laporte, MN

Laporte man facing drug charges for cocaine and psychedelic mushrooms

By Larissa Donovan
A Laporte man is facing drug charges after being caught with large quantities of cocaine and psilocybin mushrooms. The criminal complaint says the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on 20-year-old...

