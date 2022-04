As previously announced, the PlayStation 5 is set to get Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support in an upcoming update, and while that timeline had initially been "in the coming months" it would appear that it is now shortened to "this week." The PS5 system update itself will start rolling out globally over the next couple of days, but individual games will also need to receive updates to support it. Results will likely vary based on what TV exactly is being used as well as specific visual modes in games, but generally, VRR will sync the refresh rate on the system to the display and will offer less input lag and smoother graphics.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO