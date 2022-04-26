ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk and Roanoke business law firms combining to form Virginia powerhouse

By Sandra J. Pennecke, The Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago

Vandeventer Black and Woods Rogers, two Virginia business law firms, will join forces on July 1.

Vandeventer Black is a business and litigation law firm established in Norfolk in 1883. It also has offices in Richmond; Kitty Hawk, North Carolina; and Hamburg, Germany.

Woods Rogers provides counsel to a variety of industries in Virginia and beyond. The firm, founded in Roanoke in 1893, also has offices in Charlottesville, Lynchburg and Richmond.

The new combined law firm will be called Woods Rogers Vandeventer Black. It will be one of the state’s largest firms operating with 133 attorneys — 81 at Woods Rogers and 52 from Vandeventer Black — and an administrative staff of 120.

Daniel Summerlin, president of Woods Rogers, said in a news release that both firms possess deeply rooted traits of mutual respect, cooperation, community leadership and an unwavering dedication to client service. He will remain president of the combined firm.

“We share a vision with Vandeventer Black for the future of our business and look forward to bringing our collective talent and a wider range of specialties to clients as we grow stronger together,” he said.

Together, they will work with clients across industry sectors including corporate and transactions, finance, commercial real estate, litigation, construction, transportation, energy, labor and employment, government contracts, cybersecurity and intellectual property.

Vandeventer Black managing partner Michael Sterling said the merger will help to create a more robust platform to serve clients with superior legal expertise for Virginia businesses, including those focused on technology and manufacturing.

“By joining forces with Woods Rogers, we are ensuring the continuity of a high-quality, multiservice law firm for our clients and, at the same time, providing access to more capabilities and resources across the commonwealth of Virginia,” Sterling said.

With a shared commitment to corporate citizenship, the newly formed firm plans to bring more attorneys onto the boards of nonprofits, community, and business organizations.

Sandra J. Pennecke, 757-652-5836, sandra.pennecke@insidebiz.com

