BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is encouraging vaccines and booster shots as COVID-19 cases are expected to spike in May. “We’re seeing an increased number of cases and our community numbers percent positive cases have jumped up," Dr. Liam Sullivan, an adult infectious disease specialist at Spectrum Health, said. "For awhile there we were hovered between three and four percent and the last couple of weeks I think we jumped up to nine and ten percent now. But that has not translated to a huge jump in hospitalizations.”

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO