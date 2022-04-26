Arkansas vs. Central Arkansas: Game preview, how to stream Tuesday’s game

Fresh off of a series sweep at Florida, the No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks are looking ahead to their final non-conference game of the season.

The Razorbacks welcome Central Arkansas to Bogle Park for a non-SEC contest on Tuesday night and look to keep perfecting their craft heading into the final two SEC weekend series of the season.

These two in-state foes squared off on April 5, with Arkansas winning 6-4 in Conway. Arkansas broke the game open early with a grand slam off the bat of Danielle Gibson . Hannah Gammill was also hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to give the Razorbacks the 5-0 lead before the Sugar Bears could pick up a bat.

Arkansas extended its lead in the 4th inning on a solo blast by Audrie LaValley , making their lead 5-0.

Central Arkansas began a comeback effort in the bottom of the 4th inning, beginning with a solo home run by Tyla Vernon. Jayla Englekes would plate three runs over the final three innings to cut Arkansas’ lead to 6-4. Central Arkansas’ comeback effort fell short following the RBI double by Englekes that scored two runs, when Kylie Griffin grounded out to end the game.

Since then, both teams have been playing great softball. Central Arkansas has won 9 of their last 10 games, with their lone loss being a 2-1 decision to Lipscomb on April 23. Arkansas has won 10 of their last 11 games, with sweeps over Auburn and Florida in that stretch.

Here's when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Tuesday, April 26

Tuesday, April 26 Time: 6 p.m. CDT

6 p.m. CDT Location: Bogle Park, Fayetteville

Bogle Park, Fayetteville Streaming: SEC Network+

Players To Watch:

Arkansas

Average: Danielle Gibson (.459)

Danielle Gibson (.459) Hits: Danielle Gibson (61)

Danielle Gibson (61) RBI: Linnie Malkin (52)

Linnie Malkin (52) Home runs: Hannah Gammill (16)

Central Arkansas

Average: Jenna Wildeman (.407)

Jenna Wildeman (.407) Hits: Jenna Wildeman (59)

Jenna Wildeman (59) RBI: Mary Kate Brown (41)

Mary Kate Brown (41) Home runs: Jaylee Englekes (10)

