A familiar business is bringing a new aquatic center to Wichita’s east side

Tyler Brewer has gone from worrying about having to shut down his businesses at the beginning of the pandemic to now preparing to construct a new $3.4 million building, the first he’ll own for his businesses.

Amber Waves Diving Co. and Wichita CPR Training Center will be moving from 1,700 square feet of rented space at 307 S. Greenwich to the new almost 11,000-square-foot building at 12959 E. 21st St., which is just west of 127th Street. Brewer is breaking ground within weeks, and the new building should be ready this time next year.

“We’re going to put in an aquatic center,” Brewer said.

He’s been borrowing pools through the YMCA and the Wichita Swim Club , where he’ll continue to hold diving classes in addition to his own pool after it opens next year. That’s because the Swim Club let him continue to hold classes during the pandemic when all other pools shut down.

“I will never forget that for the rest of my life,” Brewer said. “I will always feel beholden to them for the love and support.”

After being a police major and division commander with the Wichita Police Department and the public safety director in Augusta, Brewer started Amber Waves in Augusta in 2008.

“My wife made me go back to work after I retired,” he said.

At the time, he had a couple of partners, including former KSN chief meteorologist Dave Freeman.

They started the business as a scuba retail, training and service facility, but Brewer said he knew they needed to diversify.

He was teaching a marketing class at Southwestern College and gave the assignment to his students to figure out what else he could offer. They came up with CPR training.

“All babysitters have to have first aid certification,” Brewer said. “That is also a big part of our business.”

Soon after he started the business, he started offering scuba trips as well.

“We’re always on the move to sand, sea and palm trees.”

Brewer said he wasn’t sure if there would be a market for the trips, but 42 people signed up for the first one, which was a trip to Fiji.

About 30 people come on each trip.

Brewer bought out his original partners but took on a minority partner with Tim Follis and then, recently, another one with John Vanier. He said he and Vanier were “discussing how nice it would be to have our own pool.”

They decided to build an aquatic center with a 25-yard pool.

Amber Waves Diving and Aquatic Center owns the building, and Vanier is the controlling partner of the LLC.

“The idea was if we build a pool then we would also add swim lessons to our menu of business offerings,” Brewer said.

Part of the pool will have a shallow end.

Amber Waves has a contract with the Cosmosphere to do scuba camps.

“The shallow water really is handy when we have kids in the pool,” Brewer said.

The main pool will have four lanes that go up to 18 feet deep.

As the build gets closer, Brewer is a combination of excited and nervous.

“Every time we make one step forward, it makes you feel pretty nervous.”

He said he’s excited for how much the new building will allow the businesses to diversify, including with new events, such as an indoor dive night.

Also, Brewer said he doesn’t know of another pool in the state that is as deep as his will be.

“I’m excited for the scuba diving world here in the Midwest.”