Golf Tournament to Support CCAP

By Johanna Hicks, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, Family & Community Health Agent, Hopkins County, [email protected]. While providing an individual with my business card recently, I contemplated the Vision and Mission of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. Our vision is “Helping Texans Better Their Lives” and our mission is “Through the application of science-based knowledge, we create high-quality, relevant continuing education that encourages lasting and effective change.” Texas A&M AgriLife Extension provides workshops, program series, single educational programs, educational conferences, field days, 4-H events, tours, newsletters, and much more. If you have not visited our office, we welcome you!

