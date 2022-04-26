ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body of missing boater found in Trinity Bay east of Houston

By Jay R. Jordan
yourconroenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRescue crews on Tuesday recovered the body of a missing 88-year-old angler who didn't return home after a fishing expedition Monday in Trinity Bay east of Houston. The boater was identified as W.F. Childress, who entered the water at Smith's Point in the southeast portion of the bay around 8:30 a.m....

