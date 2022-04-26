ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, IL

Mia Range breaks two records, helps Griffins to second place at MadCo

By Matt Kamp
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39c3uT_0fKd4O2800
Father McGivney's Mia Range took second in the long jump on Monday at the Madison County Small School Meet inside Memorial Stadium at East Alton-Wood River High School in Wood River. (Greg Shashack/Hearst Illinois)

A year after finishing in sixth place with just 10 points at the Madison County Small School Meet, the Father McGivney Griffins made up major ground Monday at East Alton-Wood River behind its stellar freshman class.

With Mia Range earning four top-two finishes, including firsts in the high jump, 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash, Lilly Gilbertson taking first in the shot put and third in the 100 dash, and Elena Rybak and Jane Cummins going 1-3 in the 1,600-meter run and helping the 3,200-meter relay to a first-place finish, the Griffins took second as a team with 102 points.

Marquette won the team title with 109 points, followed by Father McGivney, Civic Memorial with 99 points, Roxana with 83 points, Madison with 43 points, East Alton-Wood River with 24 points and Metro-East Lutheran with 13 points.

On the boys side, Civic Memorial rolled to the team title with 143 points. Madison was second with 111 points, followed by Roxana with 94 points, East Alton-Wood River with 71 points, MELHS with 50 points, FMCHS with 31 points and Marquette with 22 points.

---

Range continued the successful start to her high school career with first-place finishes in the high jump, 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash and a second-place finish in the long jump. She set school records in the 100 and 200.

In the high jump, Range went 5-1.75 for her fourth victory of the season in the event. It came just three days after she won at the Buzz Bradley Invite in Sparta when she went a school-record 5-4 for the win. That jump currently ranks fourth in Class 1A.

In the 100 dash, Range won in a school-record 13.34 with Gilbertson taking third in 13.52. It was Range’s first win in the event.

Range’s third win came in the 200-meter dash with a school-record time of 27.56. She just edged out Marquette’s Sammy Hentrich, who finished in 27.84.

For the long jump, Range was second at 14-5.75. Metro-East Lutheran’s Claire Sherfy was fifth at 12-5.

Gilbertson won the shot put with a school-record throw of 32-7. It was her first win of the season in the event.

Kaitlyn Hatley, Cummins, Alyssa Terhaar and Rybak cruised to a win in the 3,200 in 10:04.35. They won by nearly 85 seconds over runner-up Civic Memorial.

In the 1,600-meter run, Rybak took first in a school-record 4:58.13 and Cummins was third in 5:38.91. It was the first time a FMCHS runner broke the five-minute mark.

The Griffins picked up their last win in the 1,600-meter relay with Hatley, Terhaar, Caroline Rakers and Amelia Beltramea going 4:28.03.

Hatley took second in the 800-meter run in 2:26.06. Metro-East Lutheran’s Isabelle McLeod was third in 3:01.05.

---

In the boys division, Metro-East Lutheran’s Nathan Butler was a double-winner, taking first in the high jump at 5-5 and the 110-meter hurdles in 16.46.

Also for the Knights, Blake Schaper took third in the 3,200-meter run in 12:12.69, Griffin Kohlmiller took third at the long jump at 19-0.5 and the 800-meter relay team of Wren, Fedder, Downs and Jose took third in 1:40.27

For Father McGivney, Evan Rybak took second in the 3,200 run in 11:40.48.

Tyler Ahring, Nolan Shearer, Jamison Kohlberg and Liam Boeving took third in the 3,200 relay in 9:50.38.

Father McGivney’s Jacob Huber was second in the 400-meter run in 51.92 and was fifth in the long jump at 18-1.

Comments / 0

Related
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Edwardsville girls start new MadCo title winning streak

Behind eight first-place finishes at the Madison County Large School Championship on Tuesday at the Winston Brown Track and Field Complex, the Edwardsville girls won for the second straight year. EHS reclaimed the title last year, two years after Alton snapped an 18-year winning streak for the Tigers. The Tigers won with 173 points, followed by Triad with 101, Alton with 86, Highland with 76, Collinsville with 72 and Granite City with 42.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Father McGivney runs win streak to 19 behind Clayton Hopfinger

The new scoreboard perched above the left-field wall at Father McGivney didn't see much action through the first six innings. Clayton Hopfinger made sure of it. Hopfinger tossed six scoreless innings before exiting and then watched Mulberry Grove put the game-tying run on base before reliever Riley Strack got the final out of a 5-4 victory for the Griffins on Thursday afternoon. "It's always great to see zeroes in the scorebook, but it is even better when it is bright red lettering," Hopfinger said. It was the program-record 19 th straight win for FMCHS, which...
GLEN CARBON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roxana, IL
Madison County, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Madison, IL
State
Illinois State
Wood River, IL
Sports
City
Wood River, IL
County
Madison County, IL
City
Sparta, IL
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

ROUNDUP: Edwardsville softball wins 16th straight

After spotting the Columbia Eagles to a one-run lead in the first, the Edwardsville Tigers scored the game's final five runs against the Columbia Eagles. The Tigers won their 16 th straight with a 5-1 over the Eagles on Wednesday in Columbia. Ranked 15 th in Class 4A by the Illinois Coaches Association, EHS is 16-1. Columbia is 11-4. It had a five-game winning streak snapped. After the Eagles took a 1-0 lead in the first on an unanswered run, Edwardsville tied it in the second on a sacrifice fly by Tatum VanRyskwyk to...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Edwardsville High School tops Belleville East in Southwestern Conference matchup (w/ video)

Edwardsville coach David Lipe and Belleville East coach Dan Skaer wanted the same thing for each of their teams today: to continuously get better. Although EHS came away with the 9-0 win against the Southwestern Conference rival on Wednesday, both coaches saw the continued improvement in the players. "I knew this would be an uphill battle," Skaer said, "so I just wanted them to play their best tennis and get better."
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roxana
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Jump#Shot Put#Civic Memorial#East Alton Wood River#Melhs#Fmchs
Newton Daily News

L-S girls track takes second at BGM

Even without its top point scorer, Lynnville-Sully’s girls track and field team placed second at the BGM Bear Classic Relays on Friday. The Hawks won three events, placed in the top three of nine others and scored 99 points in the team standings. East Marshall won the meet with...
LYNNVILLE, IA
WMBB

Two Marianna softball players sign to collegiate level

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – Marianna softball players Angel Curry and Amari Brown signed to play at the next level on Thursday afternoon. Shortstop Angel Curry signed to Wallace Community College, while pitcher and third base Amari Brown signed to Chipola State College. The two seniors have led Marianna to a 17-4 regular-season record and the […]
MARIANNA, FL
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Mom, daughters share love for field hockey

For Cathy Ward and her daughters, field hockey is a family affair. Cathy, who is now retired as a teacher in Edwardsville District 7, was a volunteer assistant field hockey at Edwardsville High School for several years until she got her Illinois teaching certificate. She started teaching in District 7 in 1992 and became the freshman coach as the program expanded. She eventually became the junior varsity coach, working the sidelines along with Tigers head coach Sharon Petty until Petty's retirement in 2006. Cathy continued as an assistant coach through 2012 and retired from teaching one year later.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Marquette University
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

SIUE's season ends in OVC semifinals

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – SIUE golf's season came to an end Wednesday with a loss in the semifinal match of the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Championship. The Cougars fell to Tennessee Tech by a score of 4-0-1. "Unfortunately, we didn't have our best today," SIUE head coach Derrick Brown said. "But, I am proud of our guys and how we played and handled ourselves all week."
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
My Journal Courier

You make the call: pickoff throw at first base

Routt's Ryan Oswald slides back into first base as Triopia's Grant Wisdom applies the tag during a baseball game at Triopia on Monday. (Dennis Mathes) Routt's Ryan Oswald slides back into first base as Triopia's Grant Wisdom applies the tag during a baseball game at Triopia on Monday.
CONCORD, IL
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Edwardsville, IL
662
Followers
828
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Edwardsville and the surrounding towns, The Edwardsville Intelligencer covers news, entertainment, and community interests

 https://www.theintelligencer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy