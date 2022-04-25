ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cache County, UT

CIVIL SERPENTS: Election building near Idaho-Utah border has snake problem

By By Brock Marchant The Herald Journal
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18lFYH_0fKd3yTZ00

LOGAN, Utah — Last week, when Cache County Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield and his staff entered the building they were given for counting ballots and storing election equipment, they were surprised to see the dead bodies of multiple snakes scattered about the floor.

Though he toured the building about six months prior when it contained search and rescue equipment, Bradfield hadn’t seen any signs of the slithering creatures. The items being stored hid any signs of snakes’ presence.

But when Bradfield entered the building with his staff, they were then able to better see the floorspace.

“We immediately noticed that there were dead snakes in the main area, and we didn’t think too much of it because dead snakes are dead snakes. So then we thought let’s get traps and set them out in case we have mice issues,” Bradfield said. “But every time we went back into the building, we caught at least two to three snakes.”

After catching their first two, Bradfield and his staff knew they had an infestation.

“We started to look closer, and we started to see snakes peeking out from under the walls inside the building,” Bradfield said. “Outside, in the cracks, we also saw snakes peeking out because one of our doors had rotted all the way through and the snakes had an apartment inside our door frame.”

According to Bradfield, snakes were not the only problem with the building. He and his staff caulked all of the holes they could find and filled in gaps in the walls with foam. Still, there is more work to be done.

“When we brought in the people to come in and fix our garage door, I was showing them some of the gaps,” Bradfield said. “I pointed up at the top and I showed them the gap and, lo and behold, there was a snake hanging from the rafters.”

Bradfield said the cost to secure the building is going to significantly increase the amount of money needed for the project. The building, located off of Airport Road, is meant to store voting equipment and provide a place for ballots to be counted in view of the public. In previous elections, space limitations prevented the public from entering the room where votes were counted.

“The previous clerk ran the election out of, basically, you know, things the size of very small offices that one or two people could typically go into, and it was never enough for federal elections, and it always spilled out into different rooms within the county administration,” Bradfield said. “The office was walking ballots between rooms … that’s the biggest area where an election can be compromised.”

According to Bradfield, Council Member Karl Ward was supportive of the move while others on the council were upset at his approach to the situation. Bradfield said one council member yelled at him and told him they wanted to change the locks on the airport building to prevent Bradfield and his staff from using it.

“I’ve found that the public persona of some isn’t always what it seems, and that can make effective government difficult to achieve,” Bradfield said. “But maybe this is where we begin to heal, and it is my hope we see more, you know, more coming together as time goes forward.”

Ward said the council was on board with the process.

“I don’t think anybody had any concerns with it,” Ward said. “I think it’s just the prudent thing to do for the present time.”

Still, Bradfield believes the intermingling of government responsibilities due to the current rift between the executive and council made the process of finding a new storage location for voting equipment more difficult than necessary.

“Any rift between council and executive branches of government makes it harder to do your job, and I’m very grateful for those who are willing to reach across the aisle,” Bradfield said. “We’re all Republicans at the end of the day, and we should all be willing to work together. There shouldn’t be any big rifts between the executive or the council. I know I’m trying to heal any of those rifts that exist, and I hope that others are trying to heal those as well, because there are constitutionally guaranteed rights, that if we do not heal the problems, it puts those items in jeopardy.”

Comments / 0

Related
96.3 The Blaze

INSANE Montana Wild Turkeys are Declaring War on People?

Spring Turkey season has arrived in Montana. Just spend a few short minutes outside, and you will hear the sounds of nature waking up from its winter nap. Other than the return of songbirds in the spring, my favorite sound to hear is the sound of an adult turkey gobbling. For me, it is not officially spring until you hear that sound echo down the valley. The distinct sound of a gobble in springtime is reminiscent of hearing an elk bugle in the fall. It can send chills down your spine.
MONTANA STATE
Idaho State Journal

Friends of Pocatello Animal Shelter to change name, broaden scope amid dispute with city

POCATELLO — The president of Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter said his nonprofit organization plans to change its name and broaden its scope following a dispute with city officials. Kelly Boodry said the new name will be Friends of Pocatello, Chubbuck Animals — or something similar — recognizing that the organization may use its funds for other purposes than just directly supporting the Pocatello Animal Shelter. Boodry explained he...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Protections sought for Western bird linked to piñon forests

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Collecting piñon nuts has been tradition for Native American and Hispanic families in the Southwestern U.S. for generations. But environmentalists are concerned that without the pinyon jay — a very social bird that essentially plants the next generation of trees by stashing away the seeds — it’s possible the piñon forests of New Mexico, Nevada and other Western states could face another reproductive hurdle in the face of climate change, persistent drought and more severe wildfires. ...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
County
Cache County, UT
Local
Utah Pets & Animals
Cache County, UT
Government
Local
Utah Lifestyle
State
Idaho State
State
Utah State
103.9 The Doc

Owning These Bird Feathers is Illegal Here in Minnesota

Did you know that just possessing a feather from certain species of birds could land you in jail in Minnesota?. Most of us are probably familiar with the law that makes it illegal to possess a feather from a bald eagle, right? (Specifically, the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act of 1940 prohibits the possession of eagle feathers by non-Native Americans. And anyone convicted of violating the law could face a fine of up to $100,000 and a year in jail!)
MINNESOTA STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Are the Mountains of Idaho Really Being Terrorized by Cannibals?

It seems as though Idaho is home to all sorts of mythical creatures. You’ve got the legendary Sasquatch roaming the forests, you’ve got the sea serpent Sharlie living in Payette Lake, and now… we’ve got the Nimerigar, a race of humanoids that could only be described as “cannibalistic dwarves” according to Native-Languages.org.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake#Federal Elections#Election#Cache County Clerk
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
natureworldnews.com

Legendary Elk Beheaded in Rocky Mountains; Vowed to ‘Return to the Earth'

Officials said a legendary elk in northern Colorado's Rocky Mountain Nature Reserve had its head and antlers removed after it died. The "majestic" bull elk, dubbed "Kahuna," "Bruno," or "Big Thirds," was a popular tourist attraction within the natural forest, thanks to his huge, unique antlers, which made him a desirable target for photographers.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado to reintroduce ancient shark species after residents vote on favorite animals

While reintroducing prehistoric freshwater sharks to Colorado's often-visited streams and lakes may seem irresponsible, the votes are in, and Coloradans have decided to bring back this water-dwelling apex predator. In a tight statewide 'peoples' choice' vote that eventually pitted the American cheetah against a prehistoric shark species, the 'king of the river' won the bid to be brought back to life. Believe it or not, sharks once called Colorado home – as recently as 92 million years ago – and that was a key motivator...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
94.9 KYSS FM

Fish Killed After New Zealand Mud Snails Invade Montana Hatchery

An aquatic invasive species forced Montana officials to destroy fish in a state hatchery. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports that New Zealand mud snails were recently discovered at FWP's Bluewater State Fish Hatchery south of Laurel. Unfortunately, to eliminate the threat of further spread, nearly all of the rainbow trout and largemouth bass at the facility have to be destroyed.
MONTANA STATE
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
950K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy