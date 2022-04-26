ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta County, CA

2 men arrested with loaded firearm in Shasta County

By Brandon Downs
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Two men were arrested after Win-River security reported they saw one man take a gun out of a vehicle and load it Tuesday morning, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said. Sheriff’s deputies said Win-River Resort & Casino security staff reported two people in a...

