Family Relationships

As a single parent, having a cleaning person takes a huge amount of my budget. I still think it's worth it.

By Laura Wheatman Hill
 4 days ago
While the cleaning service takes a chunk of my budget, it's still worth it to me.

  • In 2020, I divorced my spouse, adding to the pandemic statistic.
  • I'm a mom of two kids, ages 5 and 8.
  • I tried handling all the house chores by myself, but I quickly realized it was impossible.

I got divorced during the pandemic, becoming a statistic and a single parent to two kids.

In my previous life, I lived in a 3,000-square-foot house and worked part time, while my partner worked full time.

We had a house cleaner come every few weeks, and with young kids, I appreciated the help significantly. When I moved, I tried to manage my solo household on my own. I told myself that I needed to save money, and that with a smaller house and my kids home only part time, I didn't need the help.

Every Friday, I'd spend all day cleaning my house — scrubbing toothpaste off countertops and trying to make the house look nice for my kids when they got home. Afterward, I was exhausted and annoyed when my kids came home and immediately began creating messes.

A year ago I attended a virtual conference by the Parenting Journalists Society , and time and time again the panelists said parents, especially women, needed to outsource more if they wanted to work and be happy. The panelists suggested getting a nanny or using a laundry service.

I opted to get a twice-monthly house cleaner, and I've never looked back.

It helped in ways I didn't anticipate

After interviewing services based on personal recommendations, I found a company that works with my schedule.

This financial choice was also emotional, as it allowed me the space to get other tasks accomplished on Fridays and freed me from the negative feelings about my kids' messiness.

Katherine Reynolds Lewis , a cofounder of the Parenting Journalists Society and the Center for Independent Journalists , coined the " 3 Ps model ," which says you should do something only if it brings you pay, helps your portfolio, or is a passion of yours.

Cleaning my house doesn't increase my take-home pay. It does nothing for my portfolio. And it isn't a passion of mine. I know there are tasks in life that we have to do that don't fall into these categories. I do plenty of them. I choose to outsource cleaning, and I have a good reason.

The cleaning service takes quite a bit of my budget, but it's still worth it

In my modest budget as a single parent and part-time freelancer, hiring a cleaner takes up a big chunk, but it's worth it. If I cleaned my house as thoroughly as the professionals do, it would take me a full day, and I'd resent every moment of it.

The company I hire sends a team of two or three people, and they are in and out in a couple of hours. They do a better job than I do and get paid to do it. Hiring someone means I get to work an extra two days a month, recouping my investment.

So, technically, paying for cleaning does help my pay. I still clean throughout the weeks between cleaner visits, but not as deeply.

I come from a place of privilege being able to work a cleaning service into my budget. I don't make particularly big bucks and made some sacrifices to afford this service. I watch my finances carefully, avoid unnecessary spending, and cut things out that don't seem worth it.

Also, in addition to freelance writing, I tutor out of my home. Having a clean house is good for my business. I'm sure my clients would and do forgive a carpet that hasn't been vacuumed in a while, but having my home look as professional as a house with two young kids can is a good business move.

I make peace with and even enjoy clutter in my house, but having someone come in to clean it takes one thing off my too full plate.

Read the original article on Insider

