ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

A Philly Favorite: Where You Can Get A Free Pretzel On National Pretzel Day

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yfh1H_0fKd34ZU00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s the snack Philadelphians can’t resist. Will you be celebrating National Pretzel Day on Tuesday?

You can get a free pretzel at any Philly Pretzel Factory location. It’s the company’s 15th consecutive year giving away free soft pretzels and they are expected to give out more than 150,000 today.

To make the hand-twisted treats, the Philly Pretzel Factory uses more than 15 million pounds of flour per year. That’s enough flour to fill 85,000 bathtubs.

They sell nearly 100,000 gallons of mustard annually and serve more than 5.7 million pretzels per month.

But, the Philly Pretzel Factory isn’t the only company offering free soft pretzels on National Pretzel Day. Check out where you get can your hands on a free pretzel below.

Auntie Anne’s is giving customers a free plain or cinnamon sugar pretzel, but make sure you have the pretzel perk app.

Wetzel’s Pretzels is also offering a free OG pretzel anytime after 3 p.m. while supplies last.

The C&C Creamery in Roxborough is also joining in on the fun. Anyone who purchases an ice cream sundae will receive a free soft pretzel.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by C & C Creamery (@candccreamery)

At Miller’s Twist in Reading Terminal Market if you buy two pretzels, you’ll get a third free.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Miller's Twist (@millerstwist)

At the Center City Pretzel Co. if you buy five pretzels you get a sixth one free.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Center City Pretzel Co. (@centercitypretzel)

Pretzel day was created back in 2003, when Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell named April 26 National Pretzel Day. It’s a nod to the food’s significance to Pennsylvania’s economy and history.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Survey Ranks Stockyard Sandwich Company’s Burger Best In Pennsylvania

PHILADEPHIA (CBS) — Are you looking for a good burger? It turns out, you can have the very best burger in Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. You’ll find it in the city’s Spring Garden section at Stockyard Sandwich Company at 16th and Spring Garden Streets, according to a new survey. The folks at the “Eat This, Not That” food guide recommend the Stock Burger. They said in their review that “these burgers are some of the best around.”  The cooks at Stockyard showed CBS3 how it’s made, and it looks delicious. The burger has two patties, jack cheese, pickles, lettuce, onion, ketchup, and mustard on a potato bun. Click here to check out the rest of Stockyard’s menu.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Philadelphia, PA
Food & Drinks
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Economy, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
SoJO 104.9

Shyamalan Movie Filming in Philly, South Jersey; Extras Needed

Director M. Night Shyamalan's latest movie has begun filming in Philadelphia and South Jersey and the casting company is looking for local extras to be in the movie. Shyamalan's 15th feature, "Knock at the Cabin", described as an apocalyptic horror film, is starring Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Ben Aldridge, and Jonathan Groff and is set for release in February 2023.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Rendell
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Urban Riding Academy Awarded A Half-Million Dollars In Hopes Of Keeping Horseback Riding Back Alive In West Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia’s horseback riding community is getting a boost. The Philadelphia Urban Riding Academy was just awarded a half-million dollars to help with its capital fundraising campaign. “I thought it was a dream,” Erin Brown, executive director of the Philadelphia Urban Riding Academy, said. A dream coming true. Erin Brown goes by “The Concrete Cowgirl.” She’s also the executive director of the Philadelphia Urban Riding Academy. Their goal is to bring horseback riding back to West Philly. It’s a community she says has been dwindling. “It was extremely large 20 years ago but there haven’t been horses in West Philly in a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

The Coolest Philly Food Events Happening this May

All the details on Philly's food festivals, parties, and pop-ups. Despite the rude temperatures, it is apparently springtime in Philly. That means outdoor food festivals and pop-ups are coming out of hibernation — and so should you. If you’re looking to lure your offspring out of the house, impress a friend, or convince a date you’re actually worth dating, bring them to these 10 fantastic festivals, events and pop-ups happening in Philadelphia this May.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soft Pretzels#Cinnamon Sugar#Food Drink#Philadelphians#Ppfpretzels#Wetzel S Pretzels
Hidden City Philadelphia

Wissahickon Inn: the Hotel that Launched Chestnut Hill

“Enough is never enough,” Henry H. Houston allegedly once said. After making his first fortune in railroads, oil, and gold mines during the Civil War, the 19th century industrialist transformed himself into a developer. Houston’s ambition? To turn pastoral farmland northwest of Philadelphia into a cash crop. Instead of raising corn or sheep, Houston wanted to raise real estate prices and create an enclave for those who shared his values: wealth of the Episcopalian sort.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hypebeast.com

JAY-Z's Made In America Festival Announces 2022 Dates

The JAY-Z-curated Made In America music festival is set to return to Philadelphia this September for its 2022 edition. Although the official lineup is yet to be announced, fans can now purchase their early bird tickets for the Labor Day Weekend staple festival that is set to take place on September 3 and September 4 at Benjamin Franklin Parkway. “From the inaugural festival in 2012 to now, Made In America has had a home on Benjamin Franklin Parkway. We have seen some of music’s most iconic moments and built a community rooted in the Philadelphia community,” said Desiree Perez, CEO Roc Nation. “We’re thrilled to return for another year of music and culture, bringing the brightest and most powerful voices in music and advocacy to one stage.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Sports bar in Montgomery County set to close

HATFIELD, Pa. - A sports bar in Montgomery County announced that it plans to close next month. Via Marconi Sports Bar and Pizza Pub said in a Facebook post its last day of serving customers will be May 15. Until then, the bar will have limited seating and a limited menu due to staffing and product issues.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Cat Country 107.3

Big Changes? Major News for Every Kohl’s Shopper in NJ

Attention shoppers: the retail landscape in New Jersey (and beyond) could be changing once again. This time the players appear to be JCPenney and Kohl's. According to The New York Post, the owners of JCPenney have made an offer to acquire Kohl’s in a deal that could value the combined company at close to $9 billion.
RETAIL
Axios

5 lake and beachfront Airbnbs near Philadelphia for summer vacation

Plan your summer vacation with five scenic abodes available on Airbnb, all less than a three-hour drive from Philly. This recently renovated lakefront home provides more than enough space indoors for a comfortable family vacation and plenty of amenities for fun outdoors as well. Location: Lake Wallenpaupack, Pennsylvania. Features: Waterfront,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
62K+
Followers
20K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy