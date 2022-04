Donovan Mitchell is still putting up big numbers for the Utah Jazz in their first round playoffs series, but the Dallas Mavericks are making him work for every point. The Jazz star admitted as much after they lost Game 5 on Monday, which pushed them to trail the Mavs 3-2. Mitchell also gave the biggest credit to Dorian Finney-Smith for his defense, adding that he has been saying how great of a defender the 28-year-old is.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO