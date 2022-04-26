4-26-22 The Need to Know Morning Show Hour 3

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
Cass County Sheriff Mark Empting joins the show to talk about the recent Fentanyl seizure and the drugs that are starting to enter the area. Fargo Mayoral candidate Hakun Debar discusses his candidacy and thoughts on the Fetanyl seizure. Faith, Freedom, Action. That's what The Chris Berg Show is all...
April 28 (UPI) -- James Corden confirmed Thursday that he is ending his tenure as host of CBS' The Late Late Show after next season. Earlier Thursday, The Hollywood Reporter, Deadline and Entertainment Tonight reported that Corden agreed to a one-year contract renewal with CBS and will then depart the late-night series in spring 2023.
