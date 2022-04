Who’s the Sacramento City Council member representing your district until November? Ask that one question in City Hall – get nine dissenting opinions. Sacramento’s Independent Redistricting Commission settled on newly drawn council districts in December. However, a campaign to recall District 4 Councilmember Katie Valenzuela from office – launched by individuals associated with East Sacramento, areas of which she will now represent – is raising a slew of legal questions about how Sacramento’s charter actually works, especially when it comes to who’s in charge of certain neighborhoods between redistricting changes and upcoming elections.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 16 DAYS AGO