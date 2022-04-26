ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

‘Miami’s Largest Office Party’ Returns Thursday As Corporate Run Kicks Off From Bayfront Park

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xKOOD_0fKd1ODB00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thousands of runners will lace up their sneakers on Thursday, April 28 for the return of the annual Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run.

Now in its 37th year, “Miami’s Largest Office Party” attracts more than 1,200 South Florida companies, including CBS4 News.

The Miami run/walk features men’s, women’s, and co-ed teams in 18 categories.

United Way, the race circuit’s long-time charity partner, will once again benefit from the runs, which have already taken place in Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

The 5K (3.1 mile) run/walk kicks off from Bayfront Park at 6:45 p.m. Click here for directions and parking.

There will be a number of road closures for the race beginning at 2:00 p.m.

Here is the schedule of road closures:

Biscayne Blvd northbound Traffic will be re-routed to the southbound lanes from SE 1 St to NE 4th St. Northbound lanes will return to their normal trajectory from NE 4th St. Biscayne Blvd southbound lanes will offer two-way traffic with specific attention given to all residents of the immediate area.

  • Biscayne Blvd. from Chopin Plaza south to SE 3rd St. will be closed from 6:45PM to 7:15PM.
  • SE 2nd St. from Biscayne Blvd. to North River Drive will be closed from 6:45PM to 7:40PM.
  • North River Drive from SE 2nd St. to NW 5 St. will be closed from 6:45PM to 7:50PM.
  • NW 5th St. from North River Drive to NW 6 Ave. will be closed from 6:45PM to 7:55PM.
  • NW 6th Ave. from NW 5th St to NW 6th St. will be closed from 6:45PM to 8:00PM.
  • NW 6th St. from NW 6th Ave to NW 3rd Ct. will be closed from 6:45PM to 8:10PM.
  • NW 3rd Ct. from NW 6th St. to NW 3rd St. will be closed from 6:45PM to 8:15PM.
  • NW 3rd St. from NW 3rd Ct. to Biscayne Blvd. will be closed from 6:45PM to 8:40PM.
  • Biscayne Blvd. northbound lanes from NE 4th St. to Flagler St. will be closed from 6:45PM to 9:00PM.

PLEASE NOTE: If you are north of NW / NE 4th Street, west of the Miami River or south of Biscayne Blvd. Way, these closures will NOT affect you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SsiHx_0fKd1ODB00

CBS4 is the proud official television broadcast partner of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run and will be taking part with our own team.

In addition, CBS4’s Lauren Pastrana will be at the race taking part in the race warm-up, start of the race, and post-race celebration of winners. She’s also joining the CBS4 News team during the run/walk.

If you’re taking part in the run/walk as well, use our hashtag #CBSMiami for your 5K pictures and you may see yourself on TV.

Click here for more information.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade County Celebrates 40 Years Of The Baynanza Biscayne Bay Cleanup Day

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County celebrated 40 years of the Baynanza Biscayne Bay Cleanup Day on Saturday. The annual shoreline cleanup event took place at 27 locations along Biscayne Bay, in honor of Earth Day, which was Friday, April 22. More than five thousand volunteers cleared debris and litter from the bay, all while raising awareness for the beauty and challenges  faced by the vital ecosystem. During the event, Miami-Dade Mayor Danielle Levine Cava also announced the county’s new Plastic Free 305 initiative, to help local businesses reduce and eliminate their use of single-use plastics.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix Expected To Generate More Money For South Florida Than A Super Bowl

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida is booming with business and the Miami Grand Prix is only adding fuel to the fire. About 300,000 people from all over the world are expected in town and organizers say some of them will start arriving by the end of the week. Visit Lauderdale is gearing up for the race with scheduled events starting next week. They’re expecting Formula 1 to bring in at least $50,000,000 to Broward County. These projections mean, the race could be an even bigger moneymaker than the Super Bowl. “It’s the hottest ticket I’ve ever seen in...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Police Presence Picking Up In Miami Gardens Ahead Of Formula 1 Grand Prix

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix is quickly racing its way to Miami and as we approach the highly anticipated weekend, police presence is picking up in the area. The two main things police will be trying to prevent at Formula 1: Crime and traffic jams. If you live in Miami Gardens, you’re probably already noticing more police and, in the days, to come, you’ll see even more. “We want to try to make it as pleasant as possible for the community and those extended communities too not just on the ground at Hardrock where it’s taking...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Government
City
West Palm Beach, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
CBS Miami

‘Gives Us Hope’: Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava On More Affordable Housing Opening in Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Soaring rental prices in Miami are forcing many people out of their homes and apartments. Miami-Dade County along with the Related Group’s, Related Urban Development Group are trying to offer more choices. The Three Round Towers property on 18th Avenue in Allapattah is not only getting a facelift but hundreds of additional units are being added, all with higher-end finishes. “That’s part of our Related brand,” said Albert Milo, president of the Related Urban Development Group. “We’re always going to build our projects with the same level of finishes, the same interior design, the same commitment to...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Group beats man with object, shoots him in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after a man was beaten and shot in southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday morning. The incident was reported around 11:45 a.m. in the area of Southwest 187th Avenue and 240th Street. According to police, officers arrived at the scene to find the victim...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Traffic Advisories Ahead Of Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix At Hard Rock Stadium In Miami Gardens

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix is just two weeks away and is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people to the area.  While the business impact surrounding the highly anticipated event is expected to bring big money to the Miami Gardens area surrounding Hard Rock Stadium, it’s also going to bring big traffic. “Knowing how the traffic is here on any given day, football game, college or pro – it’s horrible!” explained Davica Williams. She’s preparing for a traffic nightmare, but said it’s a catch-22 situation. “Our businesses need the commerce we need that boom. Downtown Miami...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bayfront Park#Cbsmiami#Largest Office Party#Cbs4 News#United Way#Ne#Se 3rd St#Se 2nd St#Nw 5th St
Evie M.

They say gangsters haunt this beautiful Miami hotel. Would you check-in?

The beautiful and haunted Biltmore Hotel in Miami, FloridaElviss96 Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0. Since I moved to Orlando, I'm disappointed to say I have yet to make the trek out to see Miami. I've never been. And honestly, after discovering the Biltmore, Miami's "favorite creepy hotel", I absolutely need to go now. Maybe you've seen pictures of the Biltmore even if you haven't gone in person. The hotel is more than well-known, it's absolutely A-list famous. And, having been around since 1926 as the brain child of a young George Merrick, the founder of Coral Gables, it has quite the history.
MIAMI, FL
InsideHook

The 5 Best Restaurants That Opened in Miami This Month

To keep tabs on every Miami restaurant and bar opening is folly. But to keep tabs on the most worthy? Yeoman’s work, and we’re proud to do it. Thus we present Table Stakes, a monthly rundown of the five (or so) must-know spots that have swung wide their doors in the past 30 (or so). Let’s eat.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Miami

Wastewater Samples Show Increase In South Florida COVID-19 Cases

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County is closely monitoring a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the past 7 days, the county has reported more than 6,000 cases. In Broward, there were 2,700 cases with a positivity rate of 10.6%. The number of cases is likely an undercount due to positive results from at-home COVID testing. “The behavior of the pandemic is mimicked in our COVID sampling in our wastewater stream, during the peak of Omicron we saw over 10 million virus copies in our wastewater sample,” Jose Cueto, Miami...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fort Lauderdale Air Show 2022: Your guide to heartstopping stunts, tickets and parking

For the first time in six years, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will be screaming and thundering and barrel-rolling over the beach at this weekend’s Fort Lauderdale Air Show. But this time, the Thunderbirds are packing new – and possibly sneaky – maneuvers in the sky. When the air-and-sea spectacle returns April 30-May 1, this year’s headlining elite fighting squadron will add new ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Floridian Spends Retirement Capturing Invasive Lizards That Threaten Native Wildlife

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Sid Pennington has decided to spend his retirement trapping invasive lizards threatening native wildlife in his community. Pennington, 60, has singlehandedly captured at least 117 Argentine black and white tegus from the woods and neighborhoods in western Fort Pierce where he lives. In September, after the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission saw how skilled Pennington was at catching nonnative tegus on his own, biologists lent him 20 traps and recruited him as a volunteer. He’s caught 31 this year alone. “I grew up being a big reptile guy,” said Pennington, a former employee at the St. Lucie Nuclear Plant....
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

SEE IT: Massive Gator Casually Strolls Across Fairway At Florida Country Club

ESTERO (CBSMiami) — A large alligator gatecrashed a game of golf at a Florida country club recently. It’s just the latest sighting of a giant gator caught on camera. Video from Lisa Reed shows the over 10-foot massive reptile venturing over the fairway at Stoneybrook Golf Club in Estero, where Reed was golfing with fellow members of the American Singles Golf Association on April 16. “So this is a first, my goodness,” Reed said on the video. “OK, he’s going for the ball! Look it, look it! Oh my goodness,” an excited Reed is heard saying in the video. The gator got pretty...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

From dump to movie studio? Fort Lauderdale working on that script

The old Wingate incinerator site, a long vacant parcel with an infamous past, might finally have a well-heeled, name-in-lights suitor in the form of a movie studio. A former Superfund site, the city-owned land was once home to a municipal incinerator that left soil and water contaminated with a toxic brew. The 61-acre parcel was cleaned up two decades ago, but has failed to draw any ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

City commissioners pass Inter Miami stadium complex proposal

MIAMI (WSVN) - A brand-new, billion dollar soccer and retail complex in Miami is now a done deal. The City of Miami and the developer had been locked in a stadium showdown for months, and on Thursday night, Miami commissioners agreed to kick off a new era of sports in South Florida.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
57K+
Followers
18K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy