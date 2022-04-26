‘Miami’s Largest Office Party’ Returns Thursday As Corporate Run Kicks Off From Bayfront Park

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thousands of runners will lace up their sneakers on Thursday, April 28 for the return of the annual Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run.

Now in its 37th year, “Miami’s Largest Office Party” attracts more than 1,200 South Florida companies, including CBS4 News.

The Miami run/walk features men’s, women’s, and co-ed teams in 18 categories.

United Way, the race circuit’s long-time charity partner, will once again benefit from the runs, which have already taken place in Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

The 5K (3.1 mile) run/walk kicks off from Bayfront Park at 6:45 p.m. Click here for directions and parking.

There will be a number of road closures for the race beginning at 2:00 p.m.

Here is the schedule of road closures:

Biscayne Blvd northbound Traffic will be re-routed to the southbound lanes from SE 1 St to NE 4th St. Northbound lanes will return to their normal trajectory from NE 4th St. Biscayne Blvd southbound lanes will offer two-way traffic with specific attention given to all residents of the immediate area.

Biscayne Blvd. from Chopin Plaza south to SE 3rd St. will be closed from 6:45PM to 7:15PM.

SE 2nd St. from Biscayne Blvd. to North River Drive will be closed from 6:45PM to 7:40PM.

North River Drive from SE 2nd St. to NW 5 St. will be closed from 6:45PM to 7:50PM.

NW 5th St. from North River Drive to NW 6 Ave. will be closed from 6:45PM to 7:55PM.

NW 6th Ave. from NW 5th St to NW 6th St. will be closed from 6:45PM to 8:00PM.

NW 6th St. from NW 6th Ave to NW 3rd Ct. will be closed from 6:45PM to 8:10PM.

NW 3rd Ct. from NW 6th St. to NW 3rd St. will be closed from 6:45PM to 8:15PM.

NW 3rd St. from NW 3rd Ct. to Biscayne Blvd. will be closed from 6:45PM to 8:40PM.

Biscayne Blvd. northbound lanes from NE 4th St. to Flagler St. will be closed from 6:45PM to 9:00PM.

PLEASE NOTE: If you are north of NW / NE 4th Street, west of the Miami River or south of Biscayne Blvd. Way, these closures will NOT affect you.

CBS4 is the proud official television broadcast partner of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run and will be taking part with our own team.

In addition, CBS4’s Lauren Pastrana will be at the race taking part in the race warm-up, start of the race, and post-race celebration of winners. She’s also joining the CBS4 News team during the run/walk.

If you’re taking part in the run/walk as well, use our hashtag #CBSMiami for your 5K pictures and you may see yourself on TV.

Click here for more information.