Blink's Video Doorbell Is Down to $40 Right Now

By Adrian Marlow
CNET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're looking for a little peace of mind, consider upgrading your traditional doorbell to Blink's Video Doorbell for a little added security. Blink doorbells are a low-cost option from Amazon that can be set up in minutes, and right now you can get one for 20% off its original price,...

www.cnet.com

Digital Trends

3 TV deals you can’t miss, including a 70-inch for $550

Whether you’re planning to to make a small upgrade to your current display, or you want a cinematic experience in your living room, you’ll be able to find the perfect offer from the TV deals that are currently available across the various retailers. However, if you don’t know where to begin your search, it’s highly recommended that you take a look at Best Buy TV deals, which include discounts for TVs of all brands and models.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 75-inch TV is on sale for only $750 at Best Buy today

If you’re planning to splurge on TV deals, then you might as well shell out for the biggest display that your budget allows. You may even be able to bring the theater experience into your living room through the massive screens that are available in these 75-inch TV deals. Check out this $150 discount as part of Best Buy TV deals for the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV, bringing its price down to $750 from its original price of $900.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Amazon's latest Echo Dot falls to a new all-time low of $28

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you've been eyeing an Alexa-powered fourth-generation Echo Dot smart speaker, now...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Don't Buy a Security Camera. Just Turn That Old Phone Into One

The cheapest way to get eyes on your house when you're not there? Probably rummaging around in your junk drawer and converting one of your old smartphones into a security camera. Most people have at least one old phone collecting dust in a drawer somewhere. You'll save a ton of cash by upcycling an old phone instead of buying a new home security camera. And setting it up isn't hard. In fact, you can start using that old, dusty iPhone or Android phone as a home security camera in just three steps.
TECHNOLOGY
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Delete This One App On Your iPhone To Increase Its Battery Life

When your iPhone battery dies after a few hours and renders your phone impossible to use for most of the day, you know you have unresolved tech issues on your hands. You don’t have to (and shouldn’t) be satisfied with a less-than-stellar phone experience, especially given the fact that you invested a lot in your phone. One way to instantly increase battery power is by simply trimming certain apps off of your device. And although deleting apps can be painful, you will get used to not having them AND can benefit from a better overall iPhone experience when your phone is free of these battery-sucking culprits. Apple experts say you should delete this one app on your iPhone to increase its battery life.
CELL PHONES
The Staten Island Advance

Amazon has a secret shopping section filled with deals. Here’s how to access it.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Somewhere in the Amazon universe, someone purchased a Hamilton Beach Belgian Waffle Maker with removable nonstick plates and used it twice. The box is still intact, but slightly squished, the accompanying recipe book for restaurant-quality breakfast delights in acceptable condition, just gently dog-eared. It’s a superfluous appliance that probably sat in an impulsive shopper’s closet for three to six months and maybe even pumped out a few Christmas morning treats before its ultimate return. But the mega e-tailer has cleaned it, tested its functionality, inspected it for missing accessories and given it a “very good” stamp of approval. If you can get past the fact that this normally $90 machine was opened, used and sent back to stock, it’s yours for $39.99.
INTERNET
laptopmag.com

Samsung Galaxy owners, beware! Nasty flaw allowed hackers to wipe your phone's data

A newly discovered vulnerability dubbed "CVE-2022-22292" allowed hackers to make phone calls, install and delete apps, weaken HTTPS security by downloading arbitrary root certificates, and deploy factory resets (i.e., wiping all of your data) on Samsung phones. Kryptowire, a mobile security and privacy solutions company, found the critical security flaw...
CELL PHONES
StyleCaster

I’m Obsessed With This Boho Spring Dress I Got On Amazon For $23

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There was definitely a point where the idea of buying clothes on Amazon made me skeptical, but honey, all that has changed. Amazon Fashion is now as reliable as your local Nordstrom or Urban Outfitters, and I’ll be damned if I’m not impulse-buying cute spring must-haves from Amazon on the reg! Amazon now carries major fashion brands from Ganni to LoveShackFancy, but when I’m not in the mood to spend a ton of...
APPAREL
Phone Arena

Insane new Walmart deal knocks Samsung's Galaxy S21+ 5G down to just $360

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. With all the recent Galaxy S22 series deals offered by everyone from Samsung itself to Amazon and Google Fi with and without special requirements and strings attached, it might seem hard to get excited about a member of last year's Galaxy S21 family.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: Deep Discounts on Braun Epilators and Beats Wireless Headphones

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. There are wireless headphones from Beats, espresso machines from Philips, and LifeStraw personal water filters all available at great...
SHOPPING
Phone Arena

Amazon has one Apple iPad Air (2022) model on sale at a substantial discount

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. It's not exactly common practice for major US retailers (let alone Apple itself) to sell a hot new "iDevice" at a reduced price shortly after its commercial release, especially when said product is as attractive and insanely powerful as the fifth-generation iPad Air.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

5 laptop deals you don’t want to pass up today — from $245

Never buy a laptop for full price. There are always insane deals on a wide variety of laptops from any retailer you could want. That’s why we’re always excited to share great laptop deals with our readers. We’re going to be highlighting some of the best offers on great laptops that are available right now.
COMPUTERS
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Users Can Grab A Bunch Of New Free Games Right Now

You wouldn't think it to look outside (at least here in the UK) but we're officially well into April. I'm not sure where Spring has sprung, though. Not here, that's for sure. Ah well. Bad weather means more excuses to stay in and play video games - and the start of a new month means a new lineup of free PlayStation Plus games.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

How to clear cache on your Android Phone

Clearing the cache on your Android phone is a good idea from time to time as it may help speed up your device and also give you some additional storage space. This guide will show you everything you need to know to clean the phone cache on your android device. These methods will also work on your Android tablet.
CELL PHONES
Billboard

Need a New Phone? This Limited Deal Gets You a Free Samsung Galaxy S22

Click here to read the full article. All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Shopping for a new phone, but haven’t settled on a design yet? A free phone might make the decision a lot easier. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is currently free, thanks to a new promo deal. The S22 is one of the most popular phones of the year, and it’s only been out for a couple of months. Originally released in...
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Quickly access the secret menu on your Android phone

When cellphones first came out, they did one thing: make phone calls. Our smartphones now are supercomputers stored in our pockets, and most of us don’t tap into their true potential. Tap or click here for seven things you didn’t know your Android could do. From hacks and...
CELL PHONES

