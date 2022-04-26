ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teddy Santis' Debut New Balance MADE in USA Collection Oversees This Week's Best Footwear Drops

Cover picture for the articleDespite the fact that April 2022 is dwindling down to its final days, sportswear brands such as. , Jordan Brand and New Balance are making it a point to close out the month with an impressive lineup of new releases. A ton of major news sprung up in the world of...

Related
Nike Air Force 1 Low Drops in a "Lakers" Colorway

Continues its 40th anniversary celebration of its classic Air Force 1 silhouette with a homage to the Los Angeles Lakers. While this season has not proved to be a successful one for the legendary franchise, there is no denying that Lakers’ history will forever be cemented throughout sports. The...
UNITED ARROWS Dresses Up the New Balance 2002R in Its Signature Palette

You’ve got to tip your hat to the New Balance for reintroducing its 2002R in collaborative form with Salehe Bembury in 2020, because ever since then, the silhouette has been a popular staple in its lifestyle category. And after being decorated with earthy tones by The Basement, the model is now being thrusted back into the spotlight for an exclusive drop alongside UNITED ARROWS.
Reebok Resurrects Allen Iverson's Answer IV "54 Points"

Reebok takes a trip down memory lane and looks to commemorate Allen Iverson‘s 2001 game-high scoring performance with the upcoming Reebok Answer IV “54 Points.” The silhouette has lately been receiving a number of treatments including a few from collaborative efforts with brands such as Packer and Bronze56K.
Tyrrell Winston Explores the Subtle Art of Focus With His Reebok Footwear Collaboration

This season has been extremely active for the Reebok team and its collaborations category as the brand has recently pushed out team-ups with the likes of Bodega, Packer and more. And to kick off the month of May, it’s expanding upon this lineup with a brand new collection with artist Tyrell Winston. Known for his captivating deflated basketball installations, broken net pieces and cigarette butt showings, the NY-based creative has a passion for the Boston brand’s heritage and basketball roots, so he’s fittingly applied his creative touch to the Reebok Club C and Question Mid.
Nike Decks Its Air Max Plus With "Graffiti" and Reptile Textures

Nike’s Air Max Plus will be joining the latest “Graffiti” series with a vibrant gradient outfit and classic spray paint script to complement the classic rib cage of the silhouette. The Dunk Low model was the first to get the lineup going with a preference for a softer color blend spray combined with standard leather overlays for the recent pairs.
Satisfy Has "Re-Possessed" 20 Monument Valley Souvenir Tees For Its Latest Drop

Midway through last year, Satisfy runner Michael Versteeg ventured around the Arizona and Utah border, ending in Monument Valley, to showcase the Parisian brand’s Fall/Winter 2021 “Essentials” collection. This season — to follow-up its recent 420-inspired capsule — Satisfy looks to commemorate the journey to Monument Valley,...
KENZO Unveils Final Limited-edition SS22 Collection By NIGO

KENZO has officially released the fourth and final limited-edition drop by NIGO for the Spring/Summer 2022 season. This collection rounds NIGO’s second runway collection for the house and continues to emphasize the motif of poppies. His final capsule collection revisits the poppy print which has been a key illustration in Kenzo Takada’s archives. NIGO reimagines the flower motif and pays homage to the fashion brand’s heritage by carefully applying to two wardrobes of archetypical garments.
Jacob & Co. Launches Into NFTs With New "Astronomia Metaverso" Collection

Jacob & Co. officially launches into the metaverse by launching an element of their real life watches as NFTs. Its latest “Astronomia Metaverso” collection features a different watch for each of the planets in the galaxy. Each watch is identified with planet-specific details and includes color-matched gemstones that gave the timepiece an additional design flair. The collection pays extra attention to details and even sees a tiny Mars Rover can be seen sitting on top of the Mars dome. In a statement, Jacob & Co. CEO Benjamin Arabov said, “This is a long-term commitment for us, and the first in a series of launches.” He adds, “As a company, we’ve always been on the bleeding edge of art and technology, forging our own path instead of following the crowd. We’re putting all our creative energy into this and can’t wait to show the world what we’re making.”
Mark Gonzales Receives His Own "Shmoo"-Covered adidas UltraBOOST DNA

Mark “Gonz” Gonzales is one of the most influential and important skateboarders of all time, and his profession has resulted in him working with the likes of Snoop Dogg, Supreme, and of course. Skateboarding — most recently on the Superstar ADV — and now adidas taps the multihyphenate...
NN07 and BE@RBRICK Reveal Upcoming Minimalistic Collaboration

NN07 has teamed up with BE@RBRICK for the first time, to deliver a two-piece minimalistic figurine collaboration. Arriving in the Copenhagen brand’s signature shade of navy blue, the collaborative collectibles — which come as a 100% and 400% set — are decorated with a solid white censor bar across the eyes which ironically reads “No Nationality”.
One Block Down and PORTER Present "Hazy Smoky Night" Bag Capsule

Following collaborations with Doraemon and TOGA, heritage Japanese accessories brand, Porter-Yoshida & Co. taps Italian label One Block Down for an exclusive four-piece Spring/Summer 2022 collection titled “Hazy Smoky Night.” Silhouettes in the capsule feature new takes on PORTER’s iconic carrying options including the Nylon Tote Bag, Key Case, Bonsac, and Wallet. The accessories are dressed in PORTER’s three-layer fabrics used for MA-1 flight jackets, and natural canvas, which has been at the heart of One Block Down’s operation since day one — stretching back to its beginnings when every customer would receive a natural canvas tote. Exteriors are found in cream, and interiors are lined in vintage army-green nylon, a nod to PORTER’s military clothing inspiration. Co-branding appears in the form of two stitched labels on the exterior pockets, and large fabric tags adorn the openings and industrial nylon straps.
Tom Sachs Releases the Rocket Factory Fanny Pack

Last summer, Tom Sachs launched his NFT collection called the Rocket Factory that invited the crypto community to assemble three separate Component NFTs into a single Rocket NFT using the blockchain. The process which the artist calls “comburning” is lauded as the first of its kind in regards to the creation of NFTs with possibilities for the technology, abound. Once assembled, the digital rocket is then translated as a physical sculpture at Sachs’ studio in Lower Manhattan.
Lifestyle
Mountain Research and Reebok Prep The Club C Mid II With Detachable Lace Guards

Mountain Research and Reebok team up once again to deliver a new Reebok Club C Mid II with a funky twist at the top of the shoe. The duo previously took on the Alien Stomper and DMX Trail Shadow silhouettes through a number of releases in colorways such as a black and white and all-white for the former while the latter sported “Pure Grey” and “Camel” palettes.
Longines Expands Spirit Collection With Pioneer Edition Chronograph

Longines has expanded its Spirit collection with a new, highly luminous lightweight titanium chronograph. The new Longines Spirit Pioneer Edition offers a more sporty take on the existing Spirit Chronograph, opting for a black and green color scheme and removing both the date window and the second crown used to adjust it.
Satta Reworks Classic adidas Originals Styles For size? Exclusive

UK retailer size? has teamed up with Satta and adidas Originals for a sustainable take on the latter’s Gazelle and New York silhouettes. Satta is a London-based creative practice founded in 2014, that’s since become renowned for its expertise when it comes to sustainable fashion. Now, alongside size? and adidas Originals, the trio have crafted an exclusive capsule which aims to set a precedent for an eco-friendly future for streetwear.
3.1 Phillip Lim Launches Its KIT 3 Campaign for SS22

A leading brand within the menswear arena, 3.1 Phillip Lim has long championed a multi-faceted wardrobe and lifestyle for its consumers. And for Spring/Summer 2022, the label is offering a fashion update for guys with its “KIT 3” collection and campaign. This third installment follows the label’s approach...
Chief Keef and True Religion Collide for a Collaborative Collection

As part of its 20th-anniversary celebrations, True Religion has tapped Chief Keef for a collaborative collection. The team-up builds on the Chicago rapper’s decade-long influence on music and adoration of the brand. “It’s always been a dream of mine to collaborate with True Religion,” said Chief Keef. “I actually wore head-to-toe True Religion to my first show and when this opportunity came about, I jumped on it. Designing clothes is becoming a real passion of mine and the bold colors and fun prints of this collection truly reflect my personality.”
The Fourth Collaborative Release From KAWS and HUMAN MADE Delivers Homeware

Continuing their series of collaborative releases, KAWS and NIGO‘s HUMAN MADE are now readying the release of their fourth collaborative offering. The upcoming selection focuses on homeware that blends the label’s affinity for illustrated animals with the artist’s signature “XX” detailing. The release of decorative...
Fear of God ESSENTIALS Goes All-Out Beige for SS22

Standing as one of the labels in luxury fashion that feels accessible to all demographics, the Fear of God ESSENTIALS series has been a well-received one that has managed to create the perfect synergy between streetwear newbies and urban die-hards. But, with a wide audience, comes a lust for consistent...
