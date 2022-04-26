I took my 3 kids to the Peppa Pig theme park and it is ideal for parents with young kids

My three kids all loved the theme park. Courtesy of Conz Preti

I'm a mom of three kids, a 4-year-old and 2-year-old twins, who love Peppa Pig and her friends.

Taking them to the new Florida theme park themed after the character was a no-brainer.

I was impressed by how toddler-friendly the park is, and how many things little kids can do.

When I found out there was a new Peppa Pig theme park in Florida, I immediately started looking at when I could take my family.

My husband and I have three kids under the age of 5, all of who are absolutely obsessed with Peppa Pig and her friends. They like the characters so much that they watch the show, listen to stories in the car on the way to school, read books, and play with little figurines. It's the one show they all like and agree to watch together.

Although I knew they'd be excited about the theme park, I was a little concerned about how much of it they were going to be able to enjoy. My concerns were put at ease the second we walked into the park because it's 100% built for and with little kids in mind.

The park is small, which isn't a bad thing

I was initially disappointed by how small the park was because I'm used to huge footprints like Magic Kingdom or Epcot.

With Peppa Pig park, you can see the end of the park from the entrance. This is actually good for many reasons.

First of all, toddlers don't have the energy or patience for a long day at the park. We were able to do all the rides they wanted — with some repeats of their favorites — in just four hours. This is the perfect amount of time because, by the end of the day, they were overstimulated and ready for a change of space.

There are two Peppa Pig shows where kids get to meet and great her. Courtesy of Conz Preti

A small park also means that corraling little kids is easier. We were able to let our 4-year-old roam a little by himself because we could always keep our eyes on him.

The rides are a mix of safe and thrilling for little kids

Because of the age and height of our children, we had to join them on every ride they wanted to experience. As someone who has been on plenty of roller coasters, the rides were obviously not thrill-inducing for me, but for the kids it was just the right mix of thrill and fun.

My son got to experience his first roller coaster, the main attraction when it comes to rides at the park. He loved it so much we rode it twice, back to back.

The biggest ride is Daddy Pig's roller coaster. Courtesy of Conz Preti

My 2-year-old twins were too short for some of the rides, but they still had things to enjoy. There are plenty of characters sprinkled around the park for kids to touch and take photos with.

There are also carnival games that are free to use — something I really appreciate since paying more for something a kid might be into for 30 seconds is not my idea of fun.

Kids can play with carnival attractions, like fishing for ducks, for free. Courtesy of Conz Preti

The park is hot and bright

Having lived in Florida for a year, I'm used to the heat and humidity. However, the park has little shade and is extremely bright, which parents should consider before going. We regularly reapplied copious amounts of SPF.

Because it gets hot, one of the main attractions is the park's water-splash area. It was packed during our entire visit.

We saved it for the end of our visit because kids can't go on other attractions once they get wet. They also need to wear shirts and bottoms for every ride. With that in mind, make sure you bring swimsuits and extra changes of clothes.

Also be prepared to get a little wet when chasing your kids around the splash area. There are squirt guns for kids to use, and more than once my husband and I became targets.