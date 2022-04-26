Naugle opts into 3,200, leads Eagles' PR parade to MadCo title

CM's Lucas Naugle (left) enjoys his first of eight laps in the 3,200 meters at the Madison County small-schools boys track meet on Monday at Memorial Stadium in Wood River. Naugle won the race in PR time. (Greg Shashack / The Telegraph)

WOOD RIVER – The Civic Memorial Eagles swept the distance races Monday at the Madison County small-schools boys track meet.

Lucas Naugle drew the most grueling assignment in the 3,200 meters. He took the long race without drawing the short straw.

“There was an option. Coach asked me at the very beginning of the season,” Naugle said. “And, honestly, I opted myself in to run the 32 this meet. I knew I had a bunch of teammates that could back me up in other events, so I decided to take one for the team -- kind of, in a sense – and just run the 3,200 and try to get a win, score some points.”

Naugle’s winning points in the two-mile run helped the Eagles repeat as MadCo champions with 143 points at East Alton-Wood River’s Memorial Stadium. Madison was second with 111 points, followed by Roxana (94), EA-WR (71), Metro-East Lutheran (50), Father McGivney (31) and Marquette Catholic (22).

Naugle trimmed five seconds of his personal-record time in the 3,200, finishing in 10 minutes, 29.58 seconds, despite running alone on a lead that grew to more than 70 seconds by the finish.

“Myself personally, I can run a lot faster if I have someone to chase,” Naugle said. “But I’m so happy with the performance I had today. It’s a PR, so I’m happy, regardless.”

Naugle hopes to make that a temporary PR, with faster times forecast for May. “I feel like I’m in 10:15 shape,” the sophomore said. “But running 10:29, I’m still, of course, happy with that and a PR.”

It was a PR day for the Eagles, with sophomore Justice Eldridge winning the 800 in 2:02.81 and junior Jackson Collman taking the 1,600 in 4:39.09. Those times were a personal-best for both.

CM picked up two relay victories, winning the 4x400 with Naugle, Eldridge, Collman and Aslan Henderson running the mile in 3:39.07 and winning the 4x800 with D.J. Dutton, Collman, Eldridge and Henderson going two miles in 8:50.11.

Eagles senior Jordan McMurray took a shorter route to second-place points in the sprints after winning the triple jump at 37 feet, 5.75 inches. McMurray was second in both the 100 meters in 11.62 and the 200 with a PR time at 23.32. CM senior Melvin Hodge won the shot at 42-7.5. Evan Zobrist was second in the 300 hurdles in 44.65, with Logan Turbyfill second in the high jump at 5-5 for CM.

Roxana won two events, including a 1-2 finish in the discus with junior Ashton Noble first at 155-0 and senior Justin Laws second at 134-5. Noble was second in the shot at 42-0.5. Shells junior Garrett McBride won the 300-meter hurdles in 44.08.

Shells relays took second in the 4x100 with McBride, Paxton Osmoe, Terrel Graves and Evans Wells covering one lap in 46.11 and second in the 4x200 with Osmoe, Andruw Ellis, Graves and Wells covering two laps in 1:36.95.

MEL senior Nathan Butler was a double winner. He won the high jump at 5-5 as one of three jumpers to clear that height before taking to the track and winning the 110-meter high hurdles in 16.46.

McGivney got two top-two finishes, with junior Jacob Huber second in the 400 in 51.92 and junior Evan Rybak second in the 3,200 in 11:40.48.