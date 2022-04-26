ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In honor of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, Insider wants to see your favorite piece of cultural attire

By Trisha Gopal,Kristie-Valerie Hoang
 2 days ago
Woman wearing a traditional Korean hanbok

Macbrian Mun/Getty Images

  • Whether it be the áo dài, lehenga choli, or qipao, traditional Asian attire has long histories, and exciting futures.
  • In honor of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, Insider wants to hear about your favorite piece of cultural attire.
  • Tell us, and show us, your favorite piece of traditional clothing using the Google Form below.

From an áo dài to a lehenga choli to a qipao and a hanbok, traditional Asian attire has long histories and exciting futures. They can be seen on the red carpet at the Met Gala , they've graced the screen on hit Netflix shows , and they've been an endless source of inspiration for new designers. Increasingly, designers and stylists alike have been blending cultures and modern trends in homage to all sides of their upbringings.

For members of the AAPI community, traditional clothing can also be a connection to a family history, an expression of self, and a way to celebrate a part of a culture within communities where it doesn't always get to take center stage.

In honor of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month in May, Insider wants to celebrate the garments that you love and the stories they hold. Tell us about your favorite piece of cultural attire — where you got it, the history behind it, where do you wear it, and what it means to you. Share your story — and your photos — with Insider, using the Google Form below.

