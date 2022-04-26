ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastern Shore drug bust lands nine people in jail

By Ryan Dickstein
 2 days ago
Nine Maryland residents have been charged following several months of investigation into an alleged drug trafficking organization operating along the Eastern Shore.

Investigators carried out 11 search warrants at homes throughout Caroline and Dorchester Counties.

The bust netted 34 guns, over 18 kilograms of cocaine, 2.7 kilograms of heroin/fentanyl, 5.9 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, and 170 pounds of marijuana, along with a substantial amount of money.

Three of the individuals, Aaron Spain, 41 of Lanham; Michael Anthony Holland, 36 of Hurlock; and Gregory Lovern Williams Jr., 39 of Federalsburg, each face multiple counts of being a drug kingpin.

Six others are charged with various drug crimes, including possession with intent to distribute narcotics. All nine are being held without bond.

