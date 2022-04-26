ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, AL

Uncorking gold: Cat-n-Bird Winery still thriving five years after opening

By Emily Sparacino
Shelby Reporter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHELSEA – Matt and Robyn Lyons were just two people who enjoyed making wine together when the idea of turning their hobby into a business took root nearly seven years ago. They weren’t sure what was in store then, but on Saturday, April 9, Matt and Robyn celebrated the fifth anniversary...

www.shelbycountyreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Grice Connect

Sugar Magnolia Coffeehouse Now Open in Market District

Sugar Magnolia owner, Caroline Joyner, and her team have brought their deliciousness to the Market District with the opening this week of the Sugar Magnolia Coffeehouse. This is the not a copy of the original location downtown, but instead a new take on the coffeehouse concept. One big addition is a drive thru window.
RESTAURANTS
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Music and Arts Festival vendor and festivalgoers share their experience with food and beverages

Festivalgoers and workers are surrounded by music, art installations and food stands all weekend long. Steven Vayding, administrative manager for Just Squeezed Juice, tells me he has been hiring people to help run their lemonade stands since January. Vayding wasn't able to disclose just how much money a festival food stand worker can walk away The post Coachella Music and Arts Festival vendor and festivalgoers share their experience with food and beverages appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Food & Drinks
City
Chelsea, AL
Washingtonian.com

Chesapeake Crab House and Crush Bar Opening Soon on U Street

District crab lovers won’t have to travel far to get cracking this spring with the opening of Chesapeake, an open-air crab shack and crush bar coming to 925 U Street, Northwest. Restaurateur Daniel Kramer, who’s behind a growing collection of DC hangouts—including three Duke’s gastropubs and U Street Korean barbecue Gogi Yogi—says he’s angling for a May opening.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
B98.5

A New Augusta Restaurant Could Be Coming To Mill Park

Last summer, we learned that a pair of well-known local entrepreneurs were in talks to turn the one surviving building of the Edwards Mill complex into a new eatery. The two story brick building, which overlooks the current Mill Park, was to become a wine and tapas place. According to...
RESTAURANTS
The Guardian

10 of the best spring and summer food festivals in the UK for 2022

Over the jubilee weekend, Liverpool will be celebrating the local food scene and French wine. Three streets – Hope Street, Bold Street and Castle Street – are hosting immersive food experiences, with takeovers by chefs and producers, cookery demonstrations, cultural activities and festival menus in restaurants. Concurrently, the city is hosting the UK outpost of the Bordeaux wine festival, whose flagship event is a wine experience at the town hall, with six tastings, masterclasses and DJs.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winery#New Wine#Wine Tasting#Cat#Food Drink#Beverages
Field & Stream

Q&A: Custom Net-Maker Tina Lewis Talks Art, Music, and Fly Fishing

Field & Stream caught back up with Tina Lewis, proprietor of The Wayward Trading Post, whom we featured in a story earlier this year. Lewis was a proposal-development specialist in a multi-billion-dollar pharmaceutical company and dropped everything to start making fly-fishing landing nets from her wood shop in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Custom-made, handcrafted, and often adorned with original artwork or artifacts, Lewis’s nets sell for anywhere from $100 to $1,000. Through them, she expresses her passion for art, music, the outdoors, and the stories of her clients. Below is our conversation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Vail Daily

Vail’s last weekend, meet and greet with Olympians, ski and tee, summer reads and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 4/29/22

It’s Vail’s last week of the 2021-22 ski and snowboard season, so get out there and ride before the lifts close at 4 p.m. on Sunday. In March, Vail Mountain made the announcement to extend the season in what they coined “all the way to May” by keeping the slopes open until May 1. The resort also opened earlier than it normally does, on Nov. 12, making this one of the longest seasons in Vail’s history.
VAIL, CO
Shelby Reporter

OMSP holding viewing party for lunar eclipse

PELHAM – Oak Mountain State Park will be holding a viewing party for the lunar eclipse that’s set to take place on Sunday, May 15. “We are so excited to be hosting a viewing party for the upcoming total lunar eclipse on May 15 here at Oak Mountain State Park,” said park naturalist Erin Dye. “A total lunar eclipse, also called a Blood Moon, is a rare event that takes place about once every 2.5 years. This happens when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, and the Earth’s shadow covers the moon. This only occurs during a Full Moon! It is called a Blood Moon because, even though the Earth is blocking the Moon from the Sun, sunlight travels through the Earth’s atmosphere and colors with shorter wavelengths scatter and are filtered out. Colors with longer wavelengths, like red and orange, pass right through the Earth’s atmosphere and give the Blood Moon its characteristic red-orange glow.”
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy