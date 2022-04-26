Uncorking gold: Cat-n-Bird Winery still thriving five years after opening

PELHAM – Oak Mountain State Park will be holding a viewing party for the lunar eclipse that’s set to take place on Sunday, May 15. “We are so excited to be hosting a viewing party for the upcoming total lunar eclipse on May 15 here at Oak Mountain State Park,” said park naturalist Erin Dye. “A total lunar eclipse, also called a Blood Moon, is a rare event that takes place about once every 2.5 years. This happens when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, and the Earth’s shadow covers the moon. This only occurs during a Full Moon! It is called a Blood Moon because, even though the Earth is blocking the Moon from the Sun, sunlight travels through the Earth’s atmosphere and colors with shorter wavelengths scatter and are filtered out. Colors with longer wavelengths, like red and orange, pass right through the Earth’s atmosphere and give the Blood Moon its characteristic red-orange glow.”

