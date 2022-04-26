ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

Deputies: Identity Theft Suspect Arrested Near Roseville Allegedly Created Fake Business Under Victim’s Name

By CBS13 Staff
 4 days ago

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – An identity theft suspect was arrested near Roseville last week – with deputies finding that he had allegedly started a business under the victim’s name.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says deputies pulled over a suspect on Riverside Avenue back on the night of April 21. Exactly what prompted the traffic stop was not disclosed.

Richard McCormack, a 33-year-old transient, was driving the vehicle. Deputies say they soon found meth, a stolen driver’s license, and forged checks allegedly in McCormack’s possession. Further, detectives also discovered that McCormack had also allegedly created a business using that person’s stolen identity.

Detectives allege McCormack wrote several false checks after opening a number of credit accounts.

McCormack has been arrested and is now facing charges of receiving known stolen property, using another identity to get credit accounts, intent to defraud, as well as drug charges.

Comments / 2

donewith dummies
4d ago

glad they caught him and hope the person whos identity was stolen can get help cleaning it up . I am very grateful to our police department for working so hard for us .

Sacramento, CA
