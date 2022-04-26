ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Reese Witherspoon becomes part-owner of Nashville MLS team

 2 days ago

Actor Reese Witherspoon and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry have joined the ownership group of Major League Soccer's Nashville team ahead of the opening Sunday of Geodis Park, its 30,000-seat stadium.

Witherspoon's husband, agent and investor Jim Toth, also has joined the ownership group, the team said Tuesday.

The soccer team started play in 2020 at Nissan Stadium, home of the Titans, and played its first eight league games on the road this season before it opens the new venue with a game against Philadelphia.

Witherspoon grew up in the Nashville area.

“As a Tennessee native, it is thrilling to see how much growth and development has come to our home state," she said in a statement. “The opportunity to go as a family and watch a world-class team compete has been such an incredible experience.”

Henry has been with the Titans since 2016. He joins Mark Ingram (D.C.), Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City) and Russell Wilson (Seattle) as NFL players who have become MLS part owners.

Actors who are owners include Drew Carey (Seattle), Matthew McConaughey (Austin) and Will Ferrell (Los Angeles FC).

