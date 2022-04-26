The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

Camila Cabello is the new face of Victoria's Secret's first bilingual campaign in support of its popular Bombshell perfume. "I am honored to be the newest addition to the @victoriassecret Bombshell family and to be part of the brand’s first ever bilingual campaign," the "Bam Bam" singer announced on Instagram. "Bombshell is about embracing who and what you are, and celebrating that every day."

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO