The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0fKcznyk00

Movies US charts:

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home

2. The Batman

3. Sing 2

4. Jackass Forever

5. Infinite

6. Dog (2022)

7. The Matrix Resurrections

8. Marry Me (2022)

9. House of Gucci

10. Blacklight

Movies US charts - Independent:

1. Blacklight

2. Above Top Secret: The Technology Behind Disclosure

3. The Outfit (2022)

4. Belfast

5. The Biggest Little Farm

6. The 355

7. As They Made Us

8. You Won’t Be Alone

9. Wyrmwood: Apocalypse

10. Prisoners of the Ghostland

ABC News

Victoria's Secret taps Camila Cabello to star in 1st bilingual beauty campaign

Camila Cabello is the new face of Victoria's Secret's first bilingual campaign in support of its popular Bombshell perfume. "I am honored to be the newest addition to the @victoriassecret Bombshell family and to be part of the brand’s first ever bilingual campaign," the "Bam Bam" singer announced on Instagram. "Bombshell is about embracing who and what you are, and celebrating that every day."
BEAUTY & FASHION
