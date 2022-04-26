Man Shot By Detroit Officer After Fleeing In Stolen Vehicle Facing Charges

(CBS DETROIT) – A 26-year-old man who was shot by a Detroit police officer after fleeing in a stolen vehicle is facing several charges.

Rodney Holland is charged with one count of receiving and concealing stolen property, three counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, one count of fleeing a police officer, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer, one count reckless driving, and third-degree habitual offender.

His bond was set at $250,000 with tether if he posts bond.

Police say that on April 22, officers saw Holland at a gas station at the corner of Outer Drive and Schoolcraft, in a vehicle they had been looking for.

Then, as officers pulled into the gas station at got out of their car, Holland allegedly got into the vehicle he was driving, and drove towards the officers with his vehicle.

As this happened an officer fired a shot at Holland before he fled the scene.

Police say he ditched the vehicle, but they later found him two miles from it.

He was taken to a local hospital and listed in temporary serious condition.

