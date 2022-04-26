ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Man Shot By Detroit Officer After Fleeing In Stolen Vehicle Facing Charges

By Sara Powers
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m3oq9_0fKczkKZ00

(CBS DETROIT) – A 26-year-old man who was shot by a Detroit police officer after fleeing in a stolen vehicle is facing several charges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CKfGM_0fKczkKZ00

Rodney Holland, 26, who was shot by a Detroit police officer after fleeing in a stolen vehicle is facing several charges. | Credit: Detroit Police Department

Rodney Holland is charged with one count of receiving and concealing stolen property, three counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, one count of fleeing a police officer, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer, one count reckless driving, and third-degree habitual offender.

His bond was set at $250,000 with tether if he posts bond.

Police say that on April 22, officers saw Holland at a gas station at the corner of Outer Drive and Schoolcraft, in a vehicle they had been looking for.

Then, as officers pulled into the gas station at got out of their car, Holland allegedly got into the vehicle he was driving, and drove towards the officers with his vehicle.

As this happened an officer fired a shot at Holland before he fled the scene.

Police say he ditched the vehicle, but they later found him two miles from it.

He was taken to a local hospital and listed in temporary serious condition.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 4

Related
CBS Detroit

Shelby Township Man Charged, Accused Of Recording Woman In Gym

(CBS DETROIT) — A Shelby Township man accused of recording a 24-year-old woman in a gym is charged with electronic eavesdropping. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, Michael Maciborski is also charged with four counts of using a computer to commit a crime, one count of capturing/distributing image of an unclothed person and one count of surveilling an unclothed person. He was arraigned Thursday and was given a $100,000 cash/surety bond. The incident happened on Feb. 23 in the 250 block of North Main Street in Plymouth. Prosecutors say 41-year-old Michael Maciborski allegedly recorded the woman from Westland in the tanning bed area of the gym. They say Maciborski placed a camera into a ceiling grate to record the woman. A probable cause conference is scheduled for April 29 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for May 6. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Man dead, teen shot by intruder at Michigan home

DETROIT – A 22-year-old man is dead, and a 17-year-old girl is hospitalized after an intruder shot them in a Detroit home on Friday, April 15, WDIV Local 4 reports. The break-in and shooting happened at a home on Dickerson Street near Houston Whittier Street and Gratiot Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, the report said. Police believe the suspect fled in a blue Chevy Malibu.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Police: Man Wanted After Body Found Wrapped In Blanket Inside Vehicle

(CBS DETROIT) — Police are searching for a man in connection with a fatal shooting last month in Detroit. Police say they are looking for 21-year-old William Webb in the shooting death of an unknown man. William Webb (credit: Detroit Police Department) According to the Detroit Police Department, the shooting happened at about 12:05 p.m. on March 22 in the area of Murray Hill and Keeler streets. Police say officers responded to the area to investigate a 2007 blue Nissan Altima with no license plate. Investigators found the victim in the backseat of the car, wrapped in a blanket and unresponsive. Anyone with information is asked to call the DPD’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
City
Schoolcraft, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Ann Arbor News

Woman found dead on Michigan freeway ramp

DETROIT – A woman who had said she wanted to die by suicide was found dead on a Michigan freeway ramp early Sunday, police said. Around 2:35 a.m. on Sunday, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to southbound M-39 near Detroit for a possible body lying in the freeway, according to a new release. They searched the area and found a woman at the end of the entrance ramp from Plymouth Road to the freeway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Detroit Police Department#Cbs Broadcasting Inc
CBS Detroit

Bone Found On Lake Michigan Beach IDed With Genetic Genealogy

GANGES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan fisherman who went missing in 2000 has been identified through DNA testing on a jaw bone that washed up on a beach 14 years later, police said Friday. The DNA Doe Project, working with the Michigan State Police, determined the jaw bone belonged to Ronald Wayne Jager of Fruitland Township. The DNA Doe Project is an all-volunteer, California-based group whose mission is to identify John and Jane Does and return them to their families. Jager was reported missing the day after he launched his boat in August 2000 in Whitehall. The boat washed ashore...
LAKE MICHIGAN BEACH, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Grand Rapids Press

27-year-old man killed in 2-car crash in U.P.

CALUMET TOWNSHIP, MI -- The Michigan State Police are investigating a two-car crash that took place Wednesday, leaving one man dead and two women injured. According to WLUC-6, the crash happened around 5:50 p.m. on M-26 near Henwood Road. Investigators believe a car being driven by a 27-year-old Calumet man...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SCDNReports

Michigan Man Found Guilty of Murdering Family

Michigan Man Found Guilty of Murdering FamilyScreenshot. A Michigan man has been found guilty of murdering a six-year-old boy, his father, and his father’s girlfriend. Nicholas Raad Bahri reportedly shot and killed the boy and his father’s girlfriend in their home in Warren. The father’s body was found separately in a burned car in Detroit.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Michigan police officer who shot unarmed Patrick Lyoya identified

Michigan officials have released the name of the police officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya, an unarmed Black man, in the head during a traffic stop earlier this month. Grand Rapids police chief Eric Winstrom named the officer who pulled the trigger as Christopher Schurr, after previously saying he would only release the officer’s identity if he was charged with a crime.“In the interest of transparency, to reduce ongoing speculation, and to avoid any further confusion, I am confirming the name already publicly circulating — Christopher Schurr — as the officer involved in the April 4 officer-involved shooting,” Chief...
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy